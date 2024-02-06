(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New York Bariatric Group (PRNewsfoto/New York Bariatric Group)

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York

Bariatric Group proudly announces that 17 of its distinguished physicians have been honored as Top Doctors by Castle Connolly , a leading healthcare research and information company.

Castle Connolly is a distinguished healthcare research and information company renowned for its commitment to identifying and recognizing top medical professionals across various specialties. With a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations and meticulous screening, Castle Connolly ensures that only the most exceptional physicians receive their coveted designations. The company's comprehensive approach to evaluating healthcare providers has made it a trusted resource for patients seeking the highest quality of care. Castle Connolly's Top Doctors designation is a prestigious acknowledgment that reflects the dedication, expertise, and outstanding contributions of physicians who consistently deliver excellence in patient outcomes. As a trusted authority in the healthcare industry, Castle Connolly plays a crucial role in guiding individuals toward the best medical practitioners and institutions, promoting a standard of excellence in healthcare delivery. The following New York Bariatric Group doctors have earned this esteemed recognition:

New York Bariatric Group Celebrates 17 Doctors Named Top Doctors by Castle Connolly



Dr. Spencer A. Holover

Dr. Eric A. Sommer

Dr. Nikhilesh R. Sekhar

Dr. Jeffrey W. Chiao

Dr. Pankti Patel

Dr. Nirav Desai

Dr. Sherard Chiu

Dr. Channing Chin

Dr. Elizabeth Godshall

Dr. Cynthia Weber

Dr. Kartik Gohil

Dr. Edward Cussatti

Dr. Harvey Rainville

Dr. Naveen Ballem

Dr. Glenn Forrester

Dr. Kevin Small Dr. Paul Enochs

Post this

The doctors at New York Bariatric Group express deep gratitude for this esteemed honor. Recognizing the significance of being named Top Doctors, each physician is humbled and appreciative of the acknowledgment of their commitment to excellence in patient care. This prestigious distinction not only validates their tireless efforts to advance weight loss solutions but also serves as a testament to the collaborative and patient-focused ethos embedded in the New York Bariatric Group. The doctors extend their heartfelt appreciation to Castle Connolly for recognizing their dedication to providing the highest standard of healthcare and reaffirm their commitment to continuing the pursuit of innovative and compassionate medical solutions for individuals on their weight loss journeys. New York Bariatric Group remains at the forefront of advancing weight loss solutions, and the acknowledgment from Castle Connolly reinforces the group's dedication to excellence in healthcare. Continuously pioneering innovative research and patient-centered approaches, New York Bariatric Group strives to empower individuals on their weight loss journeys, setting a standard for exceptional care in bariatric medicine and surgery.

New York Bariatric Group

New York Bariatric Group (NYBG) is a nationally renowned bariatric practice. NYBG consults with patients on medical weight loss using GLP-1 agonists and performs a variety of weight loss procedures including gastric balloons,

endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, LAP-BAND© adjustable gastric band, revisional bariatric surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, duodenal switch, and gastric bypass. Utilizing minimally invasive techniques, technology, talent, and experience, New York Bariatric Group is the elite institution for the treatment of obesity. NYBG has 26 offices and 3 ambulatory surgery centers throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Many patients can have same-day surgery in one of our bariatric specialty surgery centers. The only ambulatory surgery centers offering same day bariatric surgery in the tristate area.

NYBG accepts all major insurances. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-633-8446 or visit stopobesityforlife .

SOURCE New York Bariatric Group