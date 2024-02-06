Just Published: The Definitive Weight Management Guide For Every Age That Lets You Indulge AND Live Your Healthiest Life

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrated Physician Shows How No Pills, Just Willpower Is The Solution To Long-Lasting Weight Loss

Charleston, SC, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are no gimmicks, no pills, no injections, and no starving in this guide. Instead, Dr. Vanessa Victor-Linkenhoker - a veritable expert in holistic health and natural weight management - delivers an accessible book with principles so easy to understand, that children can read and apply the changes to their own lives!

12 lbs. of Fudge is more than a weight management guide; it's an invitation to an empowering journey with the reader at the center. Using her medical experience, knowledge, and personal anecdotes, Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker will transform the way readers think about and approach weight loss.

“This instruction is applicable for individuals, but also suitable for group programs, and as an aid to medical professionals and weight management coaches,” she said.“Determination and effort are all that's required to implement this life-changing journey.”

12 lbs. of Fudge: Weight loss and Management as Nature Intended is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble . Twitter:

About the Author:

Dr. Vanessa Victor-Linkenhoker is a beacon in the realm of holistic health. With a distinguished medical career spanning decades, she has pioneered an approach to weight management that champions simplicity and intuition. Vanessa's dedication extends beyond her clinic; she's passionate about empowering readers of all ages with knowledge that can transform lives. Her philosophy,“live and help live,” resonates in her writing, where she seamlessly melds expertise with genuine care. Featured in various publications and celebrated for her innovative perspectives, Dr. Vanessa is more than an author-she's a guide, leading the way to true, sustainable well-being.

Media Contact: Vanessa Victor-Linkenhoker, MD, ...

Available for interviews: Author, Vanessa Victor-Linkenhoker, MD

Attachment

12 lbs. of Fudge: Weight loss and Management as Nature Intended

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...