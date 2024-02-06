Global Utilities Industry Guide 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utilities Global Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global utilities industry had total revenues of $9,108.1 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% between 2017 and 2022.

Global Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Highlights



The utilities industry is categorized into three main segments: gas utilities, water utilities, and electricity retailing.

Gas utilities refer to the total consumption of natural gas by end-users, excluding any distribution or transmission losses. The end-user industries include industrial, transport, residential, and commercial & public services.

The water utilities segment consists of all water that is collected, treated, and distributed to agricultural, industrial, and residential end-users.

The electricity retailing segment includes the consumption of electricity by end-users, categorized by industrial, transportation, commercial & public services, and residential. The scope of others includes agriculture, forestry, and the fishing industry's net electricity consumption.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms, without adjustment for inflation, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.

The gas utilities segment accounted for the industry's largest proportion in 2022, with total revenues of $4,689 billion, equivalent to 51.5% of the industry's overall value. The growth of the global utilities industry is attributed to economic growth, increasing population, rapid urbanization, industrialization, and expanding agriculture sector are boosting the demand for energy, water, and gas utilities.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global utilities industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global utilities industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key utilities industry players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global utilities industry with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the global utilities industry by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the global utilities industry in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global utilities industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the global utilities industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Utilities

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



PJSC Gazprom

China National Offshore Oil Corp

TotalEnergies S.E.

Hydro-Quebec

GAIL (India) Limited

PT PLN (Persero)

PT Pertamina (Persero)

PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk

Consumers Energy Co

Sempra Energy

Lukoil Oil Co.

Helen Ltd

Vattenfall Eldistribution AB

Gasum Oy

Orsted AS

Statkraft AS

Sembcorp Industries Ltd

SP Services Ltd

Korea Electric Power Corporation

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Elektrik Uretim AS

Istanbul Gaz Dagitim Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

Bogazici Elektrik Dagitim AS

Enerjisa Enerji AS

ATCO Electric Ltd.

Exelon Corporation

Southern Company

PetroChina Company Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

JSC Inter RAO

RusHydro

Novatek

Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

Sasol Limited

Reatile Group Pty Ltd

Engie Brasil Energia SA

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.

CPFL Energia S.A.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

The Tata Power Company Limited

Gujarat Gas Ltd

Torrent Power Limited

Petroleos Mexicanos

Comision Federal de Electricidad

Duke Energy Corporation

BC Hydro

Korea Gas Corp

Centrica plc

Electricite de France SA

Engie SA

E SE

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg A.G.

WINGAS GmbH

Equinor ASA.

Eni SpA

Enel SpA

A2A SpA

Edison S.p.A.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Daigas Group

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Incorporated

Origin Energy Limited

Synergy

Ausgrid

AGL Energy Limited

Enbridge Inc.

FortisAlberta Inc

Hydro One Ltd

State Grid Corporation of China

Sinopec Zhongyuan Petrochemical Co Ltd

RWE AG

Alliander NV

Eneco UK Ltd

Evides N.V.

Endesa SA

Iberdrola, S.A.

Thames Water Utilities Ltd

Scottish Power Ltd NextEra Energy, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900