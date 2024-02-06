The Air Transport USM Market Is Anticipated To Achieve A Size Of $7.23 Billion By The Year 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Air Transport USM Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Air Transport USM Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The air transport USM market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Air Transport USM Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the air transport USM market size is expected to increase from $5.34 billion in 2023 to $5.68 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The expansion of the air transport USM market is attributed to the rise in the number of air passengers. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the air transport USM market share . Key players in the air transport USM market comprise HNA Group Co. Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Boeing Company, Delta Air Lines, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Air Transport USM Market Segments

1. By Product Type: Engine, Components, Airframe

2. By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Turboprop Aircraft, Regional Aircraft

3. By Application: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4. By Geography: The global air transport USM market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Air transport USM (used serviceable material) refers to parts from retired aircraft that have been put in operational aircraft. These materials are immediately replaced in the service aircraft, which aids in lowering the cost of aviation maintenance.

Read More On The Air Transport USM Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Air Transport USM Market Trends And Strategies

4. Air Transport USM Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Air Transport USM Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2024



Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2024



Aircraft Actuator Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn