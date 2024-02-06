Global Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the vehicle-to-grid technology market size is predicted to reach $9.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%.

The growth in the vehicle-to-grid technology market is due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest vehicle-to-grid technology market share . Major players in the vehicle-to-grid technology market include Daimler AG General Motors (GM), BMW AG, Enel SpA, Honda Motor Co Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Tesla Inc., Engie SA, Energie Baden-Württemberg AG..

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Segments

1. By Component: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), Home Energy Management (HEM) System, Smart Meters, Software Solutions

2. By Charging Type: Unidirectional Charging, Bidirectional Charging

3. By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

4. By Application: Reactive Power, Baseload Power, Spinning Reserves, Peak Power Sales, Other Applications

5. By Geography: The global vehicle-to-grid technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vehicle-to-grid technology refers to a smart charging method that enables car batteries to replenish the electrical grid. It allows EVs to export unused battery capacity back to the grid, filling gaps in renewable energy generation ratios.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Characteristics

3. Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Size And Growth

......

27. Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

