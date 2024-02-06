Incredible Dream Unveils 'A Gentle Rain' Remaster And Announces Target Exclusive 'Bloom Edition'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Gentle Rain remastered and the special Bloom Edition (available at Target)

New logo for A Gentle Rain board game

Incredible Dream Logo

Kevin Wilson's beloved game reimagined with enhanced details launches June 4, with an exclusive Bloom Edition available at Target stores nationwide

- Kevin WilsonLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Incredible Dream , in partnership with renowned Game Designer Kevin Wilson, is proud to announce the remastered edition of his beloved game "A Gentle Rain". This refreshed classic will be available for purchase online at and at select retailers on June 4, 2024.“I originally created A Gentle Rain as a Christmas present for friends and family in 2013,” said Kevin Wilson.“I wanted to make a game that could be played solo or with a group of friends, and I wanted it to be a zen, calming experience to alleviate the stress of the holiday season. At the time, I was dealing off-and-on with anxiety attacks by doing jigsaw puzzles to distract my brain, so I tapped into that emotional experience, and found to my surprise that my friends were still playing the game even years later. I'm pleased to see it coming back into print!”The remaster of“A Gentle Rain”, originally published by Mondo Games, enhances the game's cherished original lake theme with an inspired American Lake aesthetic. This compact game is playable on small surfaces and it packs away into an unobtrusive box the size of a sugar packet caddy. Additionally, the remastered version retains the tactile allure from the original, featuring iconic wooden lily tokens and velvety soft-touch tiles.Longtime fans will be delighted by subtle new touches in“A Gentle Rain”, including glossy rain drop details and immersive illustrations. In a move to broaden accessibility, the rules will be also available in multiple languages, catering to a diverse group of players. Incredible Dream is launching the game at $19.99 USD, a slight drop from the original MSRP.“It's refreshing to find a game that plays quickly and feels restorative to complete,” said Jane Chung Hoffacker, CEO of Incredible Dream.“This game exists– for me anyway– as a bit of a breather or palette cleanse from an otherwise taxing day. And it's so simple that my 5 year old was able to play with me immediately when I first opened the box. But the box rarely leaves my office desk, as it's great company on long days at work.”Moreover, Incredible Dream is excited to introduce the "Bloom Edition" of "A Gentle Rain," set to launch as a Target exclusive. This special edition will be available at Target stores nationwide and on Target starting in June. The Bloom Edition is particularly striking, featuring beautifully sculpted, lotus flower tokens in eight vibrant colors. This edition is presented in a taller box with a window to display the 3D flowers, ready to lure you away to a quiet lake.ABOUT A GENTLE RAIN(Player Age: 8+ | Player Count: 1+ Players | Play Time: 15 Minutes)A Gentle Rain is a cozy tile placement game for 1 or more players that offers a relaxing 15-minute challenge. Perfect for a mental reset during a busy day or as a compliment to your transition ritual between quieter and busier moments of your day. The game is designed by Kevin Wilson and illustrated by W. Kozyra.A Gentle Rain is part of Incredible Dream's growing portfolio of artfully-crafted, original IP board games, including the critically-acclaimed Kinfire Chronicles : Night's Fall and Kinfire Delve game series.See Press kit or download atFor more information, visit .Contact Ilya Ushakov, Marketing Manager, at ...ABOUT INCREDIBLE DREAMCo-founded by video game industry veteran Jane Chung Hoffacker (Arcane: League of Legends, League of Legends, Guitar Hero), Incredible Dream is an independent game studio committed to creating immersive, original board games. Since its 2021 inception, Incredible Dream has been dedicated to bringing people together through shared adventures, with its titles earning numerous accolades and awards.Incredible Dream is known for blending expertise from the video game industry and tabletop gaming. Alongside Hoffacker, the team includes Kevin Wilson, a 20-year veteran of the board game industry and designer behind beloved titles including Arkham Horror and Descent: Journeys in the Dark; Katarzyna“Ulvar” Bekus, whose work is featured in Cyberpunk 2077 and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Robert Hunt, a former executive at Netflix and DreamWorks Animation; and Ilya Ushakov, a well-known influencer in the board game community who co-runs the Kovray YouTube Channel.

Ilya Ushakov

Incredible Dream

+1 424-230-8882

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other