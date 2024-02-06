Juicetivatm Hemp Juice Develops Break Through Innovation Hemp Superfoods

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hemp Leaf is Considered One of The Most Nutritious Leafy Greens in the plant kingdom similar to Kale, A Innovation Break Through in Superfoods

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JuiceTiva TM organic hemp juice is a breakthrough innovation in the hemp food industry. A never seen before hemp superfood that is 100% organic hemp, a Ready-to-Mix, cold-pressed hemp juice powder-made from a proprietary cold pressed juice and a 8 stage freeze-dried process from fresh pick baby organic hemp leaf, a breakthrough technology that stabilizes and retains the highest bioavailable amount of CBDA (Cannabidiolic Acid) and CBGA (Cannabigerol acid). Hemp leaf is also considered one of the most nutritious vegetable leaf's in the plant kingdom. Current research suggests hemp is twice as effective as trees at absorbing and sequestering up carbon with 3-4 tone per year per acre.Juicetiva, a division of San Diego based hemp farming operation Farmtiva INC, Juicetiva hemp superfood powder now developed three new flavors: Cacao Hemp, Lovely Hemp Lemon and Sweet Leaf. The new flavors add 100% organic plant-based flavors to its original 100% cold-pressed, unflavored hemp juice powder. All flavors are Ready-to-Mix into smoothies, juice, shakes, coffee, tea and water. The new flavors are available in 30-Day Supply foil pouches, available on the Company website and from select Health Food and Independent Grocery Stores, such as Windmill Farms Natural Market, Ramona Family Natural and Ocean Beach People's Co-op, in San Diego, CA and Rainbow Acres, in Los Angeles, CA.Our Customers spoke, and we listened, said CEO and hemp industry pioneer, Chris Boucher. The new flavors will give consumers options of our natural hemp juice flavor. Most hemp products are made from labratory extractions that strip out the nutrition and bio-availability . JuiceTivaTM hemp juice powder is the most potent, bioavailable and water-soluble forms of CBDA and CBGA in the entire market place. According to published peer reviewed studies, CBDA is 18X more bioavailable than CBD, and has '100x the affinity for the 5-HT!A (Serotonin) receptor. which work synergistically in the body to manage its stress response, boost mood and most importantly inflammation, and help optimize gut:brain health.JuiceTivaTM also offers its hemp juice powder as a bulk ingredient for Brands to add to their current products or RTM beverages mixes, or for white label products.JuiceTivaTM is a division of Farmtiva INC, the hemp agriculture company that grows the hemp crops for JuiceTivaTM.Farmtiva INC was founded in 2018, by hemp and CBD industry pioneer and 30-year hemp industry veteran, Chris Boucher, who is has the distinction of co-founding the industrial hemp industry and being the first modern person to legally grow Hemp in the U.S. in 1994, as well as being a co-author of the legal opinion, Hemp CBD is legal in all 50 States, which is cited as ushering in the US Hemp CBD industry, in 2012. JuiceTivaTM is the grower, manufacturer and wholesale distributor of JuiceTivaTM Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Juice Powder. JuiceTivaTM is grown and manufactured in California.Jen Hutchinson COO at JuiceTivaTM, says we're on a mission to change the world- to empower healthy lifestyles and a healthier planet - one scoop at a time.

