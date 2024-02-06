Healthhelper Partners With Arcadia To Bring AI-Enabled Appointment Scheduling Capabilities To Healthcare Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HealthHelper and Arcadia Partnership Announcement

Customers can marry Arcadia's industry-leading data platform with HealthHelper's care gap service to improve network performance and drive patient retention

- Dr. Josh KahaneBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HealthHelper today announced a partnership with Arcadia , a leading data platform for healthcare, that introduces an intelligent appointment scheduling and gap closure solution to value-based care organizations. HealthHelper's solution is uniquely designed to enhance provider network performance through a deep understanding of payer contracts and provider performance, coupled with concierge appointment scheduling capabilities.HealthHelper's technology-enabled service offering supplements Arcadia's existing care management capabilities to enhance overall practice performance and support the highest standards of care. The turnkey solution for health systems and provider networks optimizes contract performance, retains patients within preferred networks, and effectively controls costs while reducing the workloads of physicians and their staff.Arcadia's sophisticated analytics and actionable insights combined with HealthHelper's AI-enabled appointment scheduling service can off-load gap closure worklists that previously required practice staff time and effort, helping to alleviate administrative burden."Across the country primary care providers like me are drowning in work,” said Dr. Josh Kahane, CEO of HealthHelper and practicing Primary Care Physician.“The combined capabilities of Arcadia and HealthHelper can ease the workload burden on providers and care teams while improving practice performance, care quality, and patient loyalty.”At the heart of this innovation is the ability to leverage valuable insights sourced from Arcadia's data platform to drive measurable contract performance improvements. This includes the deployment of HealthHelper's concierge AI-enabled scheduling assistants who directly close care and coding gaps by scheduling patient appointments across the care continuum. This meticulous approach streamlines practice workflows and patient clinical care journeys, and elevates the quality and consumer experience of care delivery.Arcadia customers who rely on high-quality data within the company's industry-leading data platform can increase the value of that asset by feeding insights into HealthHelper's state-of-the-art AI patient engagement and scheduling capabilities. Organizations using HealthHelper's solution have realized an incremental 5x return on investment (ROI) and a 95% in-network care retention rate, highlighting the potential of this partnership to transform healthcare delivery.The collaboration introduces enhanced capabilities for Arcadia customers to improve panel management, patient engagement, and patient retention- and underscores Arcadia's commitment to building a robust ecosystem of partners that help achieve value-based care outcomes."Arcadia's partnership with HealthHelper provides another resource to empower our healthcare customers to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care,” said Michael Meucci, President and CEO of Arcadia. "Marrying HealthHelper's complementary service with Arcadia's powerful data platform bolsters our commitment to providing seamless access to enablement offerings that increase the value our customers extract from their data."To learn more about this partnership, please contact your Account Executive at Arcadia or HealthHelper.

