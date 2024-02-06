MISS USA ORG. ANNOUNCES JACLYN STAPP AS THE NEW STATE DIRECTOR FOR MISS FLORIDA USA AND MISS FLORIDA TEEN USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jaclyn Stapp, Miss Florida USA State Director

We are thrilled to announce Jaclyn Stapp as the newest State Director for Miss Florida USA and Miss Florida Teen USA.

- Laylah RoseMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Miss USA Organization is thrilled to announce Jaclyn Nesheiwat Stapp as the new director of the Miss Florida USA and Miss Florida Teen USA pageants. Jaclyn, a renowned model, actress, entertainment TV host, and CEO/Founder of CHARM Foundation, brings her wealth of experience to lead these prestigious events.Known for her appearances on the red carpet and television specials, Jaclyn has interviewed stars like Dolly Parton, Clint Black, and Pattie Labelle. Her achievements include gracing the covers of various magazines and being featured in US Magazine, Celebuzz, Star Magazine, Radar Online, Bella Magazine, and Hollywood Life.Jaclyn, who started her journey as a contestant in Miss Florida Teen USA, first runner-up to Miss Florida USA, and finally as Miss New York USA, expresses her honor in collaborating with the Miss USA organization and representing her hometown, Florida."Participating in Miss FL Teen USA holds a special place in my heart, and being able to elevate this amazing organization is very exciting. Competing in Miss USA gave me the access, visibility, and experience to launch a career in entertainment and reach my business and philanthropic goals," says Jaclyn. "I'm excited to bring that expertise back to my home state of Florida, to produce a modern, fresh event, and to forever change the lives of the lucky ladies who walk away with the crown."Jaclyn is committed to elevating beauty beyond the surface by creating a stage where diversity is celebrated. She believes in empowering women to be seen, heard, and valued for their unique qualities, aiming to redefine beauty standards with a dedication to unity and acceptance."We are delighted to have Jaclyn as our newest State Director for Miss Florida USA and Miss Florida Teen USA. Her impressive background ensures she will make the Florida competition an unforgettable event," says Laylah Rose, CEO, and President of the Miss USA Organization.For competition dates and updates, please visit, missfloridausa. For interview requests or to book an appearance with the current queens for Miss Florida USA, Caroline Dixon and Miss Florida Teen USA, Sharlysse Nelson.###Still footage Copyright Hayat Amyra Productions LLC All rights reserved.Media Contacts:...Jennifer Diliz at ...

Laylah Rose

Miss USA Organization

...

