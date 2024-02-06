Hoop & Stick Con 2024: A Gaming Extravaganza For Charity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ravenwood Castle is happy to announce Hoop & Stick Con 2024. This 4 day event is an amazing experience for gaming enthusiasts, while supporting a noble cause.

HOCKING HILLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ravenwood Castle is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated gaming convention, Hoop & Stick Con , taking place from Thursday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 25th, 2024. This four-day event, held within the enchanting walls of a castle, promises an unparalleled experience for gaming enthusiasts while supporting a truly noble cause.Gaming Goodness for Charity:Hoop & Stick Con is not just about rolling dice and strategic moves; it's a gathering of passionate gamers committed to making a difference. This year's convention will once again unite the gaming community in a charitable effort, with all proceeds directed towards Extra Life and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The Hoop & Stick team raised an impressive $22,000 at the 2023 event, contributing to a cumulative total of over $120,000 in charitable donations over eleven years.Sponsorship and Support:The success of Hoop & Stick Con is made possible through the generous support of sponsors. This year's sponsors include Platinum sponsors Arcane Wonders, Gold sponsors Wicked Ways Wendt, Silver sponsors Saucy Brew Works and Steve Jackson Games, and Bronze sponsor Jackie O's. The convention is actively seeking additional sponsors to join the team. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the organizers directly at ... to explore sponsorship opportunities.Unique Gaming Experiences:Attendees can look forward to a diverse schedule of gaming sessions run by the Ohio Pathfinder Society, Doc Blue from Wicked Ways Wendt, and Karington from Open Heart Games. The sessions will cover popular systems such as Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder, along with learn-to-play board game sessions. The castle's board game library, along with the Great Hall dedicated to open board gaming and scheduled sessions from Platinum Sponsors Arcane Wonders, promise a gaming experience like no other.Online Auction for Ohio Adventures:Building on the success of last year, Hoop & Stick Con 2024 will feature the return of the Hoop & Stick Con Online Auction. The auction, set to go live in early February 2024, will offer participants the chance to bid on a variety of exciting experiences throughout Ohio. From adventure vacations in the Hocking Hills to brewery and winery tastings around the state, the auction aims to provide unique opportunities while contributing to the charitable cause.Room Availability and Waitlist:The popularity of Hoop & Stick Con is undeniable, resulting in a rapid sell-out of available rooms during the pre-registration window. While all rooms are currently booked, the organizers encourage those interested in attending to call 740.596.2606 and join the waitlist. Cancellations are always a possibility, and the team is dedicated to accommodating as many attendees as possible.About Hoop & Stick Con:Hoop & Stick Con is an annual gaming convention hosted by Ravenwood Castle, offering a unique and immersive gaming experience in a castle setting. With a focus on charitable contributions, the convention brings together gamers from various backgrounds to enjoy tabletop role-playing games, board games, and more.Join us for the twelfth annual Hoop & Stick Con – where gaming meets charity in the heart of Ravenwood Castle!

