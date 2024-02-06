Mercy University Partners With KIPP Public Schools To Expand College Access And Success For First-Generation Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mercy University President Susan L. Parish and Tessa Kratz, Senior Managing Director of the KIPP Forward Postsecondary Success Collaborative (front and center), surrounded by Mercy and KIPP staff and students.

Official seal for Mercy University

Collaboration aims to address college access and persistence challenges for underserved students.

DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Mercy University announced it has partnered with KIPP Public Schools' innovative KIPP Forward Postsecondary Success Collaborative to expand college access and address the unique challenges faced by students of color from low-income families who are often the first in their families to pursue a college education. Through this partnership, Mercy and KIPP will work together to support alumni from high schools across New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island throughout their Mercy University experience so that they are better equipped to succeed.“Mercy University is dedicated to breaking down barriers and ensuring equitable access to education,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University.“This collaboration with KIPP reflects Mercy University's unwavering commitment to empowering students to succeed in their academic journeys and beyond.”“We are thrilled to work in partnership with Mercy University on behalf of the alumni we serve; Mercy has been a leader in addressing the challenges faced by so many first-generation college students and we look forward to continuing to improve student outcomes together for many more students to come,” said Tessa Kratz, Senior Managing Director of the KIPP Forward Postsecondary Success Collaborative.To support these students throughout their college experience, Mercy University will provide robust support services. This includes assistance with the application and financial aid processes, as well as assigning a dedicated Student Facing Liaison to each student. The Student Facing Liaison will facilitate mentoring meetings and activities between the Collaborative's alumni across all class years, from freshmen to seniors. This mentorship will foster a strong sense of community and provide invaluable guidance to help these students thrive.KIPP Forward Postsecondary Success Collaborative will ensure that seniors across KIPP Public Schools, Achievement First, and other partner high schools understand the benefits of a Mercy University education. Central to its program, all alumni attending Mercy will receive a KIPP Forward advisor who will meet with them regularly on campus for coaching sessions. This trusted advisor will work closely with the Mercy Student Facing Liaison to tackle any critical challenges that could impede their persistence along the way.For students like Calvin Minaya, a sophomore at Mercy University and graduate of KIPP NYC College Prep, this type of support makes a difference.“I was really appreciative my freshman year of the support I received from my [Mercy] PACT counselor and my KIPP counselor,” said Minaya.“My Mercy and KIPP counselors are always checking up on me and I know I can go to them if I ever feel like I am struggling or need help.”As part of this collaboration, Mercy looks forward to working with KIPP to develop innovative programs and strategies to address college access, admission, persistence, and financial challenges faced by these students.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit .About the KIPP Forward Postsecondary Success CollaborativeKIPP Forward Postsecondary Success Collaborative currently supports over 4,000 alumni of KIPP Public Schools, Achievement First, and a growing number of partner organizations, helping them tackle academic, social, and financial challenges they might encounter while pursuing their postsecondary dreams. Our services include one-on-one advising and robust programming related to Career Readiness, College and CTE Access, and College and Career Success. For more information, visit .

Zodet Negrón

Mercy University

email us here