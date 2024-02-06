MP Assembly’S Budget Session Begins On Wed

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 7 (IANS) The budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence with the address of Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday and continue till February 19, said a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat on Tuesday.

A total of nine sittings are proposed during the 13-day long session. The vote on account for the financial year 2024-25 is likely to be introduced in this second session of the 16th Assembly.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, who is also one of two Deputy CMs in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Cabinet, will present the interim budget, while the complete annual budget will be presented during the monsoon session in July.

To ensure that the session meets its purpose and for the utilisation of maximum time, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar has conducted a two-day training session for all the elected members of the state Assembly.

The Assembly secretariat has received a total 2,303 questions from the legislators from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress for the session, while 233 attention seeking proposals are put up before the Assembly.

While the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government is prepared to set its mark with several public interest Bills to be presented during the session, the opposition Congress is also set to corner the government on various matters, including farmers issues and the law and order situation in the state.

On the eve of the session, the Congress led by its state unit chief Jitu Patwari and leader of opposition (LoP) Umag Singhar, chalked out a plan during a meeting with party legislatures on Tuesday. Veteran leader and former CM Kamal Nath also attended the meeting.

