11 Accomplished Business And Philanthropic Leaders Selected For Prestigious 2024 Horatio Alger Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. , a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced the 11 recipients of its 2024 Horatio Alger Award. Bestowed annually for the last 77 years upon exceptional corporate, civic and cultural trailblazers from across the country who have succeeded despite facing challenges, this award recognizes the new Members' commitment to education and their continued philanthropic efforts in their communities and beyond.

Horatio Alger Association, which is dedicated to preserving and protecting the American Dream for future generations, will honor the following individuals, all of whom embody its core values of perseverance, integrity and a commitment to excellence, with lifetime membership into the organization:



Bret Baier, chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox News

Robert D. Ballard, founder and president, Ocean Exploration Trust

William R. Berkley, founder and executive chairman, W.R. Berkley Corporation

James Donnelly, founder and chairman, Castle Group

Steven T. Green, president, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc.

Kenneth A. Hersh, president and CEO, George W. Bush Presidential Center

Dale LeFebvre, founder and executive chairman, 3.5.7.11 Investments

John T. McNabb II, former co-founder, chairman and CEO, Growth Capital Partners

Ramola R. Motwani, chairwoman, Merrimac Ventures

Bruce S. Sherman, chairman and principal owner, Miami Marlins Richard E. Workman, founder and executive chairman, Heartland Dental

Horatio Alger Award to these 11 outstanding leaders who have exemplified perseverance, passion and a deep appreciation for higher education, said James F. Dicke II, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "These influential leaders not only spearhead their own businesses, but they give generously to causes, organizations and communities in need. Our 2024 awardees embody the Association's mission and are proof that the American Dream is within reach for anyone who seeks it."

Horatio Alger Association aims to teach young people about the endless opportunities available by the free-enterprise system through resolve and integrity. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles throughout their lives and showcase a commitment toward continuing their education. In 2021, the Association restructured its scholarship programs to award students one year earlier in support of early intervention. The scholarships are made possible thanks to the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $245 million to over 35,000 students.

"We are grateful to have such a strong, devoted class of new Members representing the Association this year," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "These 11 individuals, along with their stories of perseverance in the face of adversity, will serve as a source of inspiration to our Scholars as they begin on their higher education journeys."

Horatio Alger Award recipients will be formally inducted into the Association during the 77th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 4-6, 2024. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have multiple opportunities to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance.

Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the

Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2023, the Association awarded more than $18 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $245 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit .

