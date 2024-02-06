JUDGE RULES IN DR. BARBARA SHARIEF's FAVOR TO PROCEED WITH HER HISTORIC MULTI MILLION DOLLAR DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST SENATOR LAUREN BOOK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dr. Barbara Sharief DNP AAPRN, FNP (PRNewsfoto/Sharief For Florida)

DAVIE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Broward County Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief is one step closer to victory in her landmark case that could affect all political campaigns in Florida for years to come. The Court held that Dr. Sharief stated a valid claim against Lauren Book for allegedly defaming her with outrageously false statements and that the multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Book will continue to move forward.

Expressing her stance, Dr. Sharief emphasized, " I feel strongly that candidates must have First Amendment rights to express their opinions in a political campaign, but I do not believe that candidates have the right to lie about their opponent to win an election. "

She went on to say:

"That is what I feel happened to me when Lauren Book disseminated knowingly false information in desperation because she was behind in the polls".



Dr. Sharief's attorney Michael Pizzi said about the Judge's decision to move the case forward to trial. "A victory, in this case, will help every good and honest candidate in their quest to becoming a public servant BY making it clear that lying and slandering public servants in a win at all cost effort can result in having to pay millions of dollars in damages. A win for citizens who want to take the mudslinging out of politics in Florida."

The current case is considered significant, aiming to challenge the long-standing trend of candidates making false allegations without facing consequences.



Dr. Sharief said: "I hope that when I win this case, it will encourage future candidates to run a clean campaign and remain civil to avoid slandering their opponents. Hopefully they will run clean campaigns based on the issues that voters care about."

To learn more about Dr. Barbara Sharief, visit shariefforflorida. For interview requests or more information please contact: 954-967-1900, [email protected]

PAID FOR BY DR. BARBARA SHARIEF, DEMOCRAT FOR FLORIDA SENATE, DISTRICT 35.

SOURCE Sharief For Florida