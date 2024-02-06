Bayside Corporation Announces Appointment Of Edward Lewis As Interim CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bayside Corporation (OTCMKTS:BYSD)

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bayside Corporation Announces Appointment of Edward Lewis as Interim CEOBayside Corporation (OTC: BYSD) is excited to announce Edward Lewis as its new Interim Chief Executive Officer. This significant appointment is a strategic move to bolster Bayside Corporation's presence in the digital landscape, aligning with our commitment to integrate cutting-edge digital technologies and enhance shareholder value.Edward Lewis comes to Bayside Corporation with a rich, 25-year background in business and technology leadership. His impressive tenure includes pivotal roles in the industry such as CNT, McData, Brocade (acquired by Broadcom for $5.5 billion), and Virtana, where as Sr. Director of Customer Success, he spearheaded technological innovations and service offerings. These initiatives were instrumental in generating over $200 million in product conversions through new customer acquisition, contributing to Virtana's successful $73 million funding round in 2022. Edward's diverse expertise covers key areas like business development, project management, client engagement, and driving revenue growth – all essential for leading Bayside Corporation toward a prosperous future.“I am excited to navigate Bayside through these waters of transformative growth and pioneering innovation. By harnessing our core strengths, I aim to propel us into the forefront of digital innovation, where our solutions redefine industry standards and elevate both shareholder value and customer experience. With a commitment to integrity and ingenuity at the heart of my approach, I believe this moment presents a pivotal opportunity for Bayside to capitalize on my expertise and strategic vision,” stated Edward Lewis.With Edward at the helm, Bayside Corporation is set to fortify its market standing by leveraging its distinctive digital solutions. The company focuses on seizing new opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital domain. Edward's leadership marks a new chapter in our journey, underlining our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in the digital era.About Bayside Corporation:Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol“BYSD”. Focused on Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing, the company specializes in investing in innovative businesses and products within these sectors, aiming to harness Big Data and digital advancements to create new opportunities and build shareholder value. Bayside Corp is committed to excellence, investing in calculated strategic initiatives, and enhancing shareholder value in the evolving digital ecosystem.For more information on Bayside Corporation, please visit our website at: .Company Contact ...Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change, and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

