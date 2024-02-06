Iranian Scientist's New Treatment Method Becomes Standard Of Dentistry In USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AL BARSHA SOUTH, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time, the new treatment method of an Iranian researcher is introduced as the current standard of dentistry in the United States of America.The COMPENDIUM journal, as the only scientific and educational magazine in dentistry, which is sent to all dentists across the US (more than 200 thousand professionals), is the main CE platform of the country, monthly presents the latest research-based new treatment protocols in various specialties of dentistry as world`s current standards.For the first time, this journal publishes the new treatment method of an Iranian researcher, Dr. Behnam Shakibaie, in the field of "Microscopic and Digital Implant Ology" step-by-step, as the current world standard of dentistry.Shakibaie has presented many innovations and research in the field of microscopic implant treatments in the last 15 years at the global level and has won numerous scientific awards such as "The German Periodontology Prize" and "The American Microscopic Dentistry Congress Prize", this time his scientific article has been published in the COMPENDIUM journal, presenting a complete treatment protocol that starts from minimally invasive tooth extraction, reconstruction of the empty socket, microscopic implant surgery, microscopic plastic surgery of soft tissue around the implant to final chair-side digitally manufactured and delivered all-ceramic implant crown with microscopic accuracy.The noteworthy point in this article is that every step of this treatment protocol was previously developed and published in prestigious scientific journals by Dr. Shakibaie and his research team at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan.

