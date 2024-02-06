Delhi HC Displeased With Lengthy Prosecution Arguments In UAPA Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with lengthy prosecution arguments opposing the bail plea of Khalid Saifi, an accused in a UAPA case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots.

A division bench directed the Special Public Prosecutor to file a concise compilation defining the role of the accused and to confine arguments to the same.

The court said that it wouldn't read the extensive charge sheet at the bail stage, as doing so would effectively start a trial, which is not permissible.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 12, along with the bail plea of co-accused Gulfisha Fatima.

The bench remarked that protesting is a right and requested the prosecution to present evidence demonstrating a clear case of violence rather than narrating a lengthy story. It asked the prosecution to focus on showing the accused's specific role in the events.

Previously, in December 2022, a division bench had reserved judgement on the bail pleas of Saifi, Fatima, and other co-accused persons. These pleas are being reheard following the elevation of Justice Siddharth Mridul, who had initially presided over the case. Saifi's bail was denied by the trial court in April 2022.

