Inventhelp Inventor Develops Condensation/Water Collection Device (SDB-1778)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a means of producing water through condensation of the surrounding air," said an inventor, from Pinon Hills, Calif., "so I invented the

MAYIM-HAYYÎM. My design would be especially useful in areas with limited access to fresh water."

The invention provides an effective way to produce water from condensation in the air. In doing so, it offers a useful alternative to other water sources or collection methods. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for

eco-conscious individuals, campers, sailing enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it would not require an outside power source.

