Aspen Dental's You 1St Campaign Embraces 25 Years Of Perfecting A Proven Model And Investing Back Into Clinician Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aspen Dental celebrates 25 years with continued commitment to professional growth and well-being

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its 25th anniversary, Aspen Dental has launched a new integrated recruitment marketing campaign to highlight the investments it makes in its clinicians. The You 1st campaign highlights Aspen Dental's unique approach to career growth and development. This approach centers resources around the individual, recognizing them not just as a member of the Aspen team, but as well-rounded professionals. The campaign highlights real Aspen Dental team members across a mix of multimedia and in-person events. Dental team members in the Aspen Dental network are committed to breaking down barriers to care and transforming the dental journey for their patients. This "practice with purpose" approach to dentistry values each clinician and their lives outside of the dental office, empowering them through unwavering support.

Aspen Dental's You 1st campaign highlights the company's unique approach to career growth and development, recognizing individuals as not just a member of the Aspen Dental team, but as well-rounded professionals.

Continue Reading

Aspen Dental has invested $25 million in state-of-the-art training facilities over the past 25 years and continues to innovate by offering significant investments to clinicians who practice with Aspen Dental. Key employee support and development resources and investments over the past 25 years include:



$6 million surgical training center: TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence

1000+ mentor doctors available for incoming professionals

50,000 square feet of learning and development space

$8 million donated in free care annually through the Healthy Mouth Movement $26 million donated in free care to date from programs such as Day of Service , Overseas Outreach , and more.

"Aspen Dental's success has been built on a proven model that supports clinicians. The You 1st campaign highlights our unwavering commitment to individual growth and development, and we proudly invest in ensuring clinicals have the resources, mentorship, and state-of-the-art training needed to thrive at every step of their journey," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, Chief Clinical Officer of Aspen Dental. "As we look ahead to our next 25 years, we will continue to transform the industry by caring for the people who care for the patients."

Through offering meaningful mentorship experiences and state-of-the-art technical trainings, the Aspen Dental network is expanding access to care by empowering its team members with the resources they need to succeed. Dierra Pack, Lead Dental Assistant at Aspen Dental's Lebanon, Pennsylvania location, shares more about how practice owner Dr. Thuy Pham acted as an influential mentor who has been pivotal to her career path.

"Thinking back to when I first started at Aspen Dental, I was young. It started as just a job. I did not know what exactly I wanted to do in life," says Pack. "Dr. Pham has made a huge impact on my clinical knowledge and patient care that blew my mind, that no other provider has done in my years of assisting. She is the reason that I fight for dentistry, and she is the reason I continue to stay with Aspen Dental."

Recent research has seen that many new graduates than ever see the value in joining a Dental Support Organization (DSO) versus a more traditional private practice. According to ADEA's Dentists of Tomorrow 2023 report , a third of surveyed predoctoral students in the 2023 graduating class, who initially planned to go into private practice, intend to join a Dental Support Organization immediately upon graduation. Moreover, the report reveals that 40% of participants from historically underrepresented race and ethnicity groups expressed similar plans. Aspen Dental has seen this diversity reflected in their offices, as 35% of new hires 2022 to date self-identify as an underrepresented race and ethnicity group.

Reflecting on 25 years of delivering better care to more people, Aspen Dental continues to uphold its mission of prioritizing development. With recent launches such as TAG University and the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence , Aspen Dental remains a pioneer in every aspect of the dental care industry, embodying the "You 1st" spirit.

To learn more about career opportunities with Aspen Dental, visit href="" rel="nofollow" aspendenta .

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 in

New York

by

Bob Fontana

with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,000+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit

aspendental , and follow us on

Facebook ,

X (formerly Twitter), and

LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aspen Dental®