Future Market Insights Predicts Robust Growth For Fertility Test Market, CAGR Of 7.9% From 2024 To 2034

fertility test market is expected to be valued at US$ 548.4 million in 2024 and is anticipated to experience robust growth from 2024 to 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% . Future Market Insight's projections indicate that by 2034, the market is poised to surpass the US$ 1.2 billion mark.

In addition to rising infertility rates, there has been growing awareness about fertility testing options. More people are becoming educated on the importance of fertility testing and the benefits it can provide. This has led to an increased demand for fertility testing services as more individuals seek to take control of their reproductive health and make informed decisions about family planning.

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies in fertility testing has also been observed. Technological advancements in the field of fertility testing have made it possible to conduct tests more accurately and efficiently, leading to higher success rates.

The growing trend of delayed pregnancies is becoming more prevalent. Many people are choosing to postpone starting a family until later in life, which can increase the risk of fertility issues. Nowadays, many people seek to understand their fertility status and take appropriate measures to preserve their reproductive health. Consequently, there is a growing demand for fertility testing services.

Many people, however, are still uninformed about the importance of fertility testing and the available options. As a result, there can be a low demand for fertility testing services. This lack of awareness could potentially hinder the growth of the fertility test market. It is important for individuals to understand the benefits of undergoing such tests and to prioritize their reproductive health.

"As more people seek to take control of their reproductive health and make informed decisions about family planning, the demand for fertility testing services is expected to continue to grow in the coming years," says Sabyasachi Ghosh

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) .

Key Takeaways from the Fertility Test Market



The fertility test industry in South Korea is predicted to rise considerably, exhibiting a remarkable 9.8% CAGR through 2034.

The fertility test industry in Japan is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2034.

The fertility test industry in the United Kingdom is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2034.

The fertility test industry in China is predicted to rise at an 8.7% CAGR through 2034.

The fertility test market in the United States has the potential to increase at a 7.6% CAGR through 2034.

The ovulation prediction kit segment is anticipated to dominate the market by registering a 7.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. With a 7.4% market CAGR, the saliva segment is likely to drive the market through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

There are a number of companies competing in the fertility test market, offering a diverse range of products and services that include prediction kits, sperm count tests, and more. With the help of cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning, many new players are developing advanced fertility testing solutions. Some prominent companies in the market are Clearblue, First Response, Mira, AVA, Modern Fertility, LetsGetChecked, Proov, Ovuline, YO Home Sperm Test, and Fertility Focus.

Key Fertility Test Market Players



learblue

First Response

Mira

AVA

Modern Fertility

LetsGetChecked

Proov

Ovuline

YO Home Sperm Test

Fertility Focus

ExSeed Health

Sema4

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific Quest Diagnostics

Recent Developments in the Fertility Test Market



In March 2020, Proov received FDA approval for its at-home ovulation testing kit. Individuals can request the kit, receiving test strips that detect the presence of the progesterone metabolite PdG in urine, a key indicator of a woman's ovulation cycle. In July 2021, India IVF Clinic introduced a groundbreaking do-it-yourself semen testing kit. Upon registration for semen analysis, the kit is dispatched to his residential address.

Key Fertility Test Market Segments

By Product:



Ovulation prediction kit

Male fertility testing products

Fertility monitor Others

By Sample:



Saliva

Blood

Urine Others

By Mode of Purchase:



Over the counter Prescription based

By Application:



Female Male

By End User:



Hospitals

Homecare settings

Fertility clinics Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania MEA

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

