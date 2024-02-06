Mcdanel Announces Name Change To Support Expansion Of Material Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEAVER FALLS, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

McDanel announced its recent name change, transitioning from McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies to McDanel Advanced Material Technologies. This decision is aligned with McDanel's strategic plan to expand its technology portfolio, historically focused on high-purity tubular advanced ceramics, to include a broader range of material technologies that will extend

McDanel's expertise and broaden its reputation as a comprehensive materials solutions provider for a broad range of applications in the Aerospace, Defense, Medical, and Semiconductor markets.

McDanel's high purity Alumina, Mullite, fully stabilized Zirconia, and Sialon products are used in many applications where it is necessary to provide a protective atmosphere, in corrosive environments, at high temperatures without contamination. While these ceramics will continue to be foundational among the McDanel Material Solutions portfolio, active listening and problem solving for its customers and partners have solidified the case for expansion.

"Our vision is to be the premier technical partner in Advanced Materials for the design and development of mission-critical solutions that push the frontiers of human health, mobility, connectivity, and security," said McDanel's CEO Mike Ingram. "We can do this by expanding our technology portfolio and scientific expertise to include materials and capabilities with existing adjacency to essential industries that already deploy our legacy ceramic solutions. Changing our company name to reflect the expansion plan is a critical step forward."

In addition to the name change, McDanel recently launched a new website that reflects its strategic vision.

About McDanel

McDanel Advanced Material Technologies LLC is a leader in developing and manufacturing high-performance proprietary Advanced Material Technical Solutions for mission-critical applications across Aerospace Defense, Medical, Semiconductor, and other Diversified Industrial end-markets. The Company holds a broad portfolio of high-purity materials and a range of machining and R&D capabilities to provide highly engineered Advanced Materials designed to perform under tight specifications and withstand extreme environments. For more information on McDanel, please visit:

