Cyera's Data Security Platform Now Available On Google Cloud Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera announced today that its cloud-native data security platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace . As enterprises increase their adoption of cloud services, they must ensure that data is democratized to deliver insights and secured against new and rising threats. Cyera's data security platform discovers, classifies, and develops deep context of sensitive data on top of Google Cloud's secure, trusted infrastructure.

"Google Cloud customers can now directly access our platform and discover where all of their data is, if it's secure, and who has access to it, nearly instantaneously," said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO, Cyera. "We offer a compelling way for enterprises to quickly gain visibility and control of their data across Google Cloud and all cloud environments, improve their security posture against cyber threats, and achieve compliance with data privacy regulations. These are no longer 'nice to have' advantages; these are quickly evolving into necessities."

Cyera's data security platform provides numerous benefits to help Google Cloud enterprise customers maximize their cloud services while protecting their organizations' critical data. For example, many enterprises use data across Google Workspace, Cloud Storage, BigQuery, and other cloud services. Different departments house the data in separate locations, creating silos that can be difficult to uncover. Cyera provides a single source of truth, finding and identifying business-critical data across silos.

Cyera also strengthens existing Data Loss Prevention (DLP) deployments. Cloud DLP is designed to prevent improper sensitive data exposures, but DLP policies are only effective when data is accurately labeled. Cyera classifies data in Google Cloud, ensuring proper labeling for PII, IP, financial, and other sensitive categories so that DLP policies protect the intended data.

Additionally, Cyera optimizes encryption policies. Enterprises utilize Google Cloud's Sensitive Data Protection services to obfuscate and de-identify sensitive data, thereby reducing the risk of loss should that data fall into the wrong hands. Cyera's AI-powered platform contextualizes data, revealing the identifiability of data and whether it reveals, for example, the identity of a European citizen. This context enables security teams to apply the appropriate de-identification methods and meet General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements.

"Bringing Cyera to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage its data security platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Cyera can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

To learn more about the Cyera and Google Cloud collaboration, please visit Cyera today.



About Cyera

Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses deep context on their data, applying proper, continuous controls to assure cyber-resilience and compliance. Cyera takes a data-centric approach to security across the data landscape, empowering security teams to know where their data is and what exposes it to risk so they can take immediate action to remediate exposures. Backed by leading investors, including Sequoia, Accel, Cyberstarts, and Redpoint Ventures, Cyera is redefining how companies secure data in the cloud. To learn more, visit

.

