Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Yoga Block (SDK-108)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a

stackable yoga block to accommodate varying flexibility needs," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash., "so I invented the YOGA STAX. My design helps you perform your best when practicing yoga at home, outdoors, or at a studio."

The patent-pending invention provides an adjustable height yoga block. In doing so, it would suit the user's daily flexibility. As a result, it increases safety and convenience and it could help yogis of all abilities get into various yoga poses. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for yoga enthusiasts, yoga studios, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SDK-108, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp