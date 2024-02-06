Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size Worth $ 13.75 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 7% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising pharmaceutical sector demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions drives the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. Sustainable policies and consumer awareness of environmental impact encourage natural packaging material adoption. Market growth is driven by product safety and quality concerns and eco-friendly packaging machinery innovations. The pharmaceutical industry's global expansion and bio-based material transition also boost the market. Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 7.24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.75 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on “Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market” 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2019-2030 BASE YEAR 2022 FORECAST PERIOD 2023-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2019-2021 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, MULTIVAC, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Korber Ag, Robert Bosch Gmbh, MG2 s.r.l., Uhlmann-Group, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH. SEGMENTS COVERED

By Product

By Package By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Overview:

Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Solutions in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market:

The market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment is now witnessing a significant increase in the demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Pharmaceutical businesses are now more frequently using sustainable packaging materials due to their increased knowledge of the environmental consequences. The main drivers of this trend are strict legislation that supports environmentally friendly practices and customer demand for items that are sensitive of the environment. Consequently, the market experiences a notable transition towards using natural packaging materials to adhere to sustainable norms, which in turn contributes to the growth of the industry.

Regulatory Emphasis on Sustainability: Impact on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market:

The regulatory framework significantly influences the development and structure of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market. Rigorous policies promoting sustainable practices directly influence market dynamics. Nations globally actively advocate for environmentally friendly packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical sector, compelling businesses to use natural packaging materials and technologies. The shift towards sustainability in pharmaceutical packaging improves the overall quality and safety, impacting the market's direction.

Technological Advancements in Eco-friendly Packaging Machinery: Driving the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market:

The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is primarily propelled by the ongoing advancements in environmentally sustainable packaging machinery. The progress in technology is facilitating the creation of advanced machinery that is in line with sustainable packaging methods. These advancements optimise the productivity and efficacy of pharmaceutical packaging procedures, addressing the changing demands of the business. With the increasing demand for advanced and eco-friendly machinery, manufacturers are obligated to allocate resources towards research and development to maintain competitiveness in the market.

Global Expansion of the Pharmaceutical Sector: Implications for the Packaging Equipment Market:

The growth of the pharmaceutical industry worldwide is a major factor that stimulates the demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment. As pharmaceutical businesses expand their operations internationally, there is an increasing demand for packaging solutions that are uniform and environmentally friendly. The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is witnessing increased demand due to organisations' need for packaging gear that complies with international norms and regulations. This trend enhances the market's expansion by aligning with the global nature of the pharmaceutical sector.

Shift Towards Bio-based Materials in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market:

An important trend that is influencing the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is the industry's growing inclination toward using bio-based materials. The pharmaceutical sector is being influenced by the trend towards sustainable and renewable resources when it comes to selecting packaging materials. Manufacturers are choosing bio-based materials as a means to mitigate the ecological consequences of packaging. This change not only tackles ecological concerns but also aligns with customer expectations for more environmentally friendly procedures in the pharmaceutical sector, positioning it as a crucial catalyst in the changing field of pharmaceutical packaging equipment.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, MULTIVAC, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Korber Ag, Robert Bosch Gmbh, MG2 s.r.l., Uhlmann-Group, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. and Bausch & Strobel Maschinenfabrik llshofen Gmbh Co. Kg. , and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Key Developments:



In February 2022, Fangda Partners represented Weifu Group in its acquisition of the entire vacuum and hydraulic pump business in Italy and China from Robert Bosch by acquiring 100 percent of the equity interests of VHIT together with its wholly-owned PRC subsidiary VHIT Automotive Systems at an enterprise value of EUR60,000,000 from Robert Bosch.

In November 2020, Romaco joined Beefutures as a partner. Romaco in Karlsruhe, Cologne, and Steinen has been invaded by bees. Romaco has recently established three bee colonies at its locations in Karlsruhe, Cologne, and Steinen. beefutures will provide optimal care for up to 150,000 honey bees across three locations. The project demonstrates the processing and packaging equipment supplier's commitment to natural habitat conservation. In August 2021, MULTIVAC agreed to collaborate with packaging machine manufacturer Italianpack, boosting its product line in the tray sealer sector. MULTIVAC has a three-year option to purchase 25.1% of the shares of Italianpack.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market into Product, Package, And Geography.



Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Product



Liquids Packaging Equipment



Solids Packaging Equipment



Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment

Others

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Package



Primary Packaging Equipment



Secondary Packaging

Labeling and Serialization Equipment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

