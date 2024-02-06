(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The carbon neutral data center market is expected to reach an estimated $20.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the carbon neutral data center market looks promising with opportunities in the IT & telecom, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), government or public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail markets. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for government regulations on carbon emissions, growing emphasis on renewable energy, increasing desire for more carbon neutrality and energy-efficient data center cooling options as part of CSR and sustainable development initiatives.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies carbon neutral data center companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Insights

The publisher forecasts that hyperscale data centers is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for data center services through continuous efficiency improvements in servers, storage devices, network switches, and data center infrastructure.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the the presence of a climate that is conducive to using renewable energy sources, R&D advancements and supporting government regulations in the region, along with the adoption of new strategies by prominent players in the region.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the carbon neutral data center market by data center type (hyperscale data centers, enterprise data centers, and colocation data centers), end use (IT & telecom, BFSI, government or public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type

3.3.1: Hyperscale Data Centers

3.3.2: Enterprise Data Centers

3.3.3: Colocation Data Centers

3.4: Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use

3.4.1: IT & Telecom

3.4.2: BFSI

3.4.3: Government or Public Sector

3.4.4: Healthcare

3.4.5: Manufacturing

3.4.6: Retail

3.4.7: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Region

4.2: North American Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

4.2.2: North American Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others

4.3: European Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

4.3.1: European Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, and Colocation Data Centers

4.3.2: European Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others

4.4: APAC Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

4.4.1: APAC Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, and Colocation Data Centers

4.4.2: APAC Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others

4.5: ROW Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

4.5.1: ROW Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, and Colocation Data Centers

4.5.2: ROW Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: 3M

7.2: ABB

7.3: Alibaba

7.4: Alphabet

7.5: Amazon

7.6: Cisco System

7.7: Dell

7.8: Digital Realty Trust

7.9: Eaton

7.10: Equinix

