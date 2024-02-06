Holiday River Expeditions Offers New Trips In Labyrinth Canyon To Celebrate BLM Conservation Plan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rafts Parked at the mouth of Trin Alcove Side Canyon on the Green River

Hikers walk along a spine allowing a panoramic overlook of the Green River.

Rafts are parked along a sandy beach with evening sunlight glimmering on the canyon walls

New Motorized Vehicle Travel Management Plan in Labyrinth Canyon Protects Critical Land While Enhancing Recreation Experiences

- Lauren WoodSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday River Expeditions, a leading provider of guided river expeditions, is thrilled to announce additional trips in Labyrinth Canyon this summer in celebration of the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) recent conservation plan to protect Labyrinth Canyon and the surrounding public lands.This past September, the BLM released its final motorized vehicle travel management plan for Labyrinth Canyon and the Gemini Bridges area near Moab, Utah. The plan will direct land management and use well into the future. It balances the experiences of motorized and non-motorized recreationists. Off-road Vehicles (ORVs) will have access to over 800 miles of trails, while being restricted in traveling through Labyrinth Canyon or accessing the Green River, protecting critical habitats and providing peace and tranquility for non-motorized recreationists.Labyrinth Canyon, a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Utah's stunning wilderness, has captured the hearts of adventurers and nature enthusiasts for generations. With its towering sandstone cliffs, meandering waterways, and rich cultural history, Labyrinth Canyon offers a truly unparalleled quiet outdoor experience. For nearly 50 miles, the serene Green River meanders through this Canyon, making it an excellent river section for a multi-day flatwater adventure suitable for families, boaters, and anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life. With the new travel management plan, non-motorized recreationists will be able to enjoy the stillness of Labyrinth Canyon without the noise and dust often connected to motorized recreational travel.Lauren Wood, co-owner of Holiday River Expeditions and grandchild of founders, Dee and Sue Holladay, has grown up on rivers and learned the importance of protection from their grandfather.“Holiday River Expeditions has been fighting to safeguard this incredible canyon since 1989, when my grandfather first took members of Congress through Labyrinth Canyon, advocating for its protection,” says Wood.Since its founding, Holiday has always been guided by environmental stewardship, and they continue to operate river trips without motors. Guided river expeditions offer guests the chance to experience the awe-inspiring beauty of Labyrinth Canyon without the disruptive sound of motors. Wood comments,“protecting these wildlands is a huge win for all outdoor recreationists and I know my grandfather, and everyone who fought for this for years, would be delighted."Holiday River Expeditions' expanded offerings in Labyrinth Canyon will cater to the outdoor enthusiasts seeking self exploration via stand up paddle boarding, inflatable kayaking, or extended hiking . With experienced guides leading the way, guests can look forward to unforgettable experiences and meaningful quiet connections in nature.Visit Holiday River Expeditions website or call 800-624-6323 for more information about its guided trips in Labyrinth Canyon.About Holiday River Expeditions:Founded in 1966, Holiday River Expeditions offers guided river trips through some of the most spectacular wilderness areas in the Western United States. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism, the company provides unforgettable outdoor experiences while promoting conservation and preservation efforts.

