Three Rivers Regional Commission Announces 2024 Dementia Tour Dates

Aging department offers hands-on simulation involving Alzheimer's and other dementia diagnoses

- Three Rivers Regional Commission Executive Director, Mark ButlerFRANKLIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Aging division of the Three Rivers Regional Commission is proud to announce its 2024 dementia tour dates. With the first of five events being held on Feb. 16, this free, hands-on tour, allows friends and family members of those living with Alzheimer's and other dementias to experience what these patients face every day.The five dementia tours scheduled throughout the state of Georgia are:- Friday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the West Point Technology Building (West Point)- Thursday, April 11, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Franklin First Baptist (222 Main St., Franklin)- Thursday, June 6, from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at the Upson Senior Center (302 S Bethel St, Thomaston)- Thursday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Villa Rica Powell Park (524 Leslie Drive, Villa Rica)- Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Butts County Senior Center (580 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson)“Our hands-on simulation demonstrates to caregivers and family members what it is like for a patient to cope with different dementia diagnoses,” said Three Rivers Regional Commission Executive Director Mark Butler.“Our goal is to provide as much information as possible about those affected by these conditions so everyone can relate and learn to help our senior patients. This is a transformative experience, and we hope local caregivers will take advantage of this opportunity.”Pre-registration is required as there are limited spaces for each tour.“This program is specifically designed for current and future senior caregivers, 18 years and older but anyone who works with seniors is encouraged to attend”, said Emily Rogers, Three Rivers Regional Commission Deputy Director of Aging. To register, email Emily Rogers at ... or call (678) 552-2850 to confirm your 30-minute time slot.The Area Agency on Aging (AAA) serves as an aging and disability resource connection that links patients and caregivers to community resources, information, and referral services, as well as intake and screening services, are provided through the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC). Current services offered through the Three Rivers AAA include local Senior Centers, Adult Day Care, Meals, Caregiver Support, Transportation and Supportive Services.ABOUTThree Rivers Regional Commission is a 10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. Three Rivers Regional Commission provides aging services, workforce development, transportation, and local/regional planning to each of these counties.

