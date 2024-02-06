Fairmint Is The First SEC-Registered Transfer Agent To Adopt The Transfer Agent Protocol (TAP)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In a landmark move, Fairmint leads the charge in leveraging onchain technology for equity management, enhancing transparency and efficiency through Transfer Agent Protocol and Open Cap Table Format integration.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmint is proud to be the first SEC-registered Transfer Agent to integrate with the Transfer Agent Protocol (TAP).

In our journey to create a more open and efficient rail for the securities industry, we recognized early on the limitations of relying on another in-house proprietary cap table management implementation.

The international law firm Gunderson Dettmer recently published Where does the cap table industry go now? and says it best:

"Cap tables summarize some of the most sensitive information in a private company: who owns what."

Echoing this statement from the Gunderson team, we consider the cap table to be the heart of the securities stack, demanding openness, standardization, and complete ownership by the company.

A Leap Towards Standardization in the Transfer Agent Industry

With Fairmint, Poet Network, and Plural Energy as founding members, TAP stands out as the first open-source infrastructure designed specifically for standardized equity management catering to transfer agents. The first stable release of the protocol is anticipated in Q1 2024.

TAP was developed on the foundation of the Open Cap Table Format (OCF), the Open Source Company Capitalization Data Standard, which has received endorsements from fifty leading US law firms and prominent industry players.

The widespread adoption of

OCF as a standard within the equity management sector serves as a powerful solution for founders and attorneys seeking to regain command over their capitalization data, underlining Fairmint's dedication to fostering open and standardized practices.

Leadership Perspectives: Pioneering Change Together

Fairmint team didn't want to build yet another in-house proprietary cap table management implementation.

"By choosing to build on open-source standards like the Transfer Agent Protocol and the Open Cap Table format, we're pioneering the future of the equity management industry based on trust and transparency," shares Thibauld Favre, co-CEO of Fairmint.

Joris Delanoue, co-CEO of Fairmint, further underscored the impact of this development, stating, "This breakthrough represents Fairmint's commitment to driving meaningful change in the financial landscape, ensuring that equity management is accessible and efficient for all parties involved from incorporation to IPO."

Welcoming Victor Mimo to the Team

Fairmint is excited to welcome Victor Mimo in alignment with its strategic direction. Mimo, who has been instrumental in the development of TAP, is poised to continue leading its technical advancements, ensuring its seamless integration into Fairmint's product and future offerings.

"Joining Fairmint to integrate with the protocol is both an opportunity and a privilege. I look forward to contributing to our mission of transforming equity management through innovative technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence," said Victor Mimo.

About Fairmint

Dedicated to simplifying the capital-raising process for companies, Fairmint offers the best way to raise capital from one or more investors, uniquely consolidating them into a single line on the cap table. As an SEC-registered Transfer Agent, Fairmint ensures trust and regulatory compliance from incorporation to IPO.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Joris Delanoue and Thibauld Favre, Fairmint is backed by Draper Associates, BoostVC, IDEO, TheLegalTechFund, A-Capital, Sigil, Fabric Ventures, Monday Capital, and a vibrant investor community.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

***@fairmint

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by

PRLog

SOURCE Fairmint, Inc.