Meridian Integration Selected To Implement The IDEA Digital Customer Engagement Platform For Hampton Roads Sanitation District

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a rigorous planning and

RFP process, Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) has selected Meridian Integration to implement the IDEA Digital Customer Engagement Platform.

Among HRSD's strategic priorities is the commitment to engage and partner with their communities to enhance relationships, provide value, and foster trust. By leveraging Meridian's IDEA platform, HRSD will enable robust customer self-service, enhanced communication capabilities, customer choice, and access to programs and benefits across all its jurisdictions. HRSD will use IDEA's full capabilities, including Customer and Agent Portals, Live Chat, the IDEA Mobile App, and extensive reporting capabilities.

"We have been planning this project for some time and are looking forward to a better way to communicate and interact with our customers and provide them greater visibility and control over their bills and payment processes," said Steve di Mik, Deputy General Manager, and Chief Financial Officer at HRSD.

David Fay, Meridian's Chief Operating Officer, said, "Meridian is excited to work with HRSD to help achieve their community engagement goals. IDEA is an industry-leading solution that will integrate in real-time with their Oracle Customer Care and Billing System to enable broad customer self-service capabilities and streamline customer care operations."

About Meridian Integration

Founded in 2008, Meridian Integration provides turnkey technology solutions for the Utility industry. A member of the Oracle Partner Network, Meridian is a Certified Customer Cloud Solution (CCS) partner

and has worked with hundreds of utilities since its

inception,

creating sustainable value while leveraging

a broad portfolio of solutions and services. Meridian focuses on three primary areas: Elevating Customer Experience through the

IDEA

Digital Customer Engagement Platform, Driving Efficiency and Value

through

Advisory, Implementation, Upgrade,

and Managed Services across the Oracle Energy and Water product suite, and Protecting IT/OT Assets and Reputation

through the implementation and management of advanced Cybersecurity solutions and services.



About HRSD

Since its inception in 1940, HRSD has served the region with one mission -- to protect public health and the waters of Hampton Roads by treating wastewater effectively. We return highly treated effluent to nature in a way that continues to nurture our water's delicate ecosystems. HRSD's workforce of scientists, engineers, water quality professionals, and other staff diligently work together to fulfill the HRSD vision that our communities will have clean waterways and reliable water resources for generations to come.

