Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 44 Billion By 2031 | Analysis By Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulatory and standards requirements will drive demand for copper pipes and tubes.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The copper pipes & tubes market was valued at US$ 32.1 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 3.1% is projected from 2022 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the global copper pipes and tubes market is expected to reach US$ 44 billion . As green building techniques and renewable energy sources are increasingly used in geothermal and solar thermal systems applications, the market for copper pipes and tubes is expected to grow. With increasing environmental concerns, more sustainable materials and technologies may replace copper due to its energy-efficient qualities.

As manufacturing technologies and copper alloys continue to advance, copper pipes and tubes may perform better, be more cost-effective, and have a wide range of applications. In many industries, joining techniques and corrosion resistance innovations can enhance copper's competitiveness. Copper pipes and tubes can be procured and distributed using digital platforms and e-commerce to streamline processes and expand markets. Manufacturers and distributors can connect with a broader customer base by embracing digitalization trends and optimizing online channels.

Download Sample PDF Copy of Report:



Despite stringent regulations, the use of copper pipes and tubes may be affected by environmental sustainability, water quality, and plumbing standards. In addition to promoting copper use in plumbing systems, governments can adopt international standards that can contribute to the positive growth of the market.

Key Findings of the Market Report



In 2021, HVAC & refrigeration held about 50% of the market value share and is anticipated to continue to grow rapidly.

Heat exchange equipment that is thermally efficient will drive the market

In 2021, Asia Pacific was the largest market for copper pipes and tubes in value and volume.

The copper pipes & tubes market in North America is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In 2021, the Middle East & Africa contributed a relatively small global market share.

Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market: Key Players

Several large-scale manufacturers dominate the copper pipes & tubes market, while many smaller manufacturers operate in the unorganized sector. In addition to expanding product portfolios, key players also acquire and merge companies. As per Transparency Market Research's findings, the following players operate in the copper pipes & tubes landscape:



Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc.

ElvalHalcor

Mueller Industries

Aurubis AG

Cerro Flow Products LLC

Fabrika bakarnih cevi A.D. Majdanpek

Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co. Ltd

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

H & H Tube

Zhejiang Hailiang Co. Ltd.

Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co. Ltd.

MM Kembla Other Key Players

Key Developments





In October 2021, ElvalHalcor, Viohalco's largest subsidiary, launched a new 100-million-euro investment program to expand into even more foreign markets. As a result of the company's innovative products, it is becoming increasingly popular worldwide. In November 2021, Aurubis , a Germany-based copper and precious metal recycling company, opened a state-of-the-art recycling facility in Augusta, Georgia, for US$340 million. In addition to serving as a pioneer in multi-metal recycling in Europe, the company became a pioneer in the United States.

Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market: Growth Drivers



The corrosion-resistant properties, thermal conductivity, and durability of copper make it a great material for many things. Copper pipes and tubes are expected to grow in demand as construction worldwide increases. The growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices also drives the copper pipes and tubes market. A building constructed from copper is highly energy-efficient, as copper conducts heat well.

As governments and industries across the globe strive to reduce energy consumption and promote environmentally friendly practices, copper tubes, and pipes will become increasingly popular in solar thermal systems and geothermal heating systems. Growth in the electrical and electronics sectors drives the copper pipe and tube market. Due to its excellent electrical conductivity, copper is indispensable for components, wiring, and connectors. The ongoing expansion of electronics and the growing demand for electrical infrastructure are expected to thrive in the copper pipes and tubes market.

Customization Request for the Research Report:



Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market: Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market for copper pipes & tubes . The superior thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance of copper make it an ideal material for HVAC applications. Asia Pacific will continue to experience economic growth and rising living standards, driving the demand for copper pipes and tubes. Copper is widely used in the electronics sector in the Asia Pacific area for connections, wiring, and other electrical parts. Copper pipes and tubes are still in high demand in the electronics manufacturing industry, especially in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India . As a result of ongoing innovation and expansion in the electrical and electronics industries, the copper pipes and tubes market is growing rapidly. A lot of developed regions are replacing and upgrading their water supply systems.

Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market: Segmentation

By Application



HVAC & Refrigeration

Industrial Heat Exchange Equipment

Plumbing Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing -



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Single-walled Carbon Nanotube Market - The market was valued at US$ 358.0 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 52.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 24.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Conductive Plastic Compounds Market - The industry was valued at US$ 11.0 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 10.9 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 30.6 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

