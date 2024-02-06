Global Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 1,369.62 Million By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.9%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bathroom mirror cabinets market driven by urban expansion and technological innovations like LED illumination and infra-red sensors. However, durability issues with steel cabinets and shifting consumer preferences towards polymer alternatives pose restraints. Emergence of an omni-channel approach in e-commerce presents significant growth opportunities for the market.

New York, United States, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bathroom mirror cabinets are massive wall-mounted storage units that include a mirror and a cabinet. It contains several drawers, brush holders, comb brackets, and scratch-resistant mirrors for grooming purposes. It is constructed from strong, water-resistant materials, such as wood, aluminum, and stainless steel, and it comes in a variety of modern designs that complement bathroom decor. It can also be constructed with moveable shelves, drawers, and built-in organizers to accommodate the storage of specific items.

Expansion of Urban Dwelling in Emerging Countries and Rise in Technological Innovation Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global bathroom mirror cabinets market share was valued at USD 817.72 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,369.62 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” In the developing region, the growing population and expanding middle class are anticipated to increase the demand for urban real estate. The government and involved parties are currently collaborating to eliminate dangers. Governments in a number of developing nations, including Vietnam, China, and India, pioneer the construction of residential infrastructure. As a result, it is anticipated that growing government spending, a rise in the middle class, and a rise in income will raise demand for bathroom accessories and drive market growth.

In the luxury market, LED-lit bathroom vanities are becoming increasingly popular. LED lighting is now activated by infrared sensors, making them more dependable. Nevertheless, LCD clocks and anti-rust alloys are gaining considerable popularity. In addition, demister pads are currently utilized to heat and efficiently demist mirror surfaces swiftly. These technical advancements in bathroom mirror cabinets would help market growth.

Emergence of Omni-Channel Approach Creates Tremendous Opportunities

E-commerce is increasingly popular as customers shop online more frequently than ever. As mobile phone usage increases, the internet market is anticipated to expand tremendously as more individuals use their phones, tablets, or other mobile devices to purchase common things. Industry leaders are currently creating online channels because a multi-channel strategy is needed. Due to the rapid development of the e-commerce sector, organizations in the industry have modified their strategy to emphasize omnichannel presence and customer demand. Yet, active stakeholders in the industry require assistance in providing a seamless consumer experience and internal processes. Therefore, the emergence of an omnichannel strategy would present enormous opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific's bathroom mirror cabinets industry share is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region and increased disposable income in countries like China, India, and others is likely the primary factor driving demand growth over the projection period. Additionally, the market is expected to be driven by the industry's substantial expansion in nations like China, India, and Japan. Shifting lifestyles in Asia have changed consumer purchasing patterns. Moreover, families in the region are also significantly spending on bathroom furnishings such as mirror cabinets. People prefer to purchase bathroom mirror cabinets offline. Multiple-door bathroom mirror cabinets are also gaining popularity among regional consumers. In addition, the introduction of LED-equipped mirror cabinets and the rise of online purchasing habits are predicted to create several market prospects for the region's existing businesses.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. In the European region, bathroom mirror cabinets with LED lighting are fashionable. Lighting enhances the bathroom's visual appeal. Moreover, buyers purchase luxury cabinets to improve the bathroom's ambiance. Moreover, consumers in the region are shifting towards lighting furniture due to its high social value and the rise of concept bathrooms. In addition, interior designers provide advisory services to homeowners regarding installing bathroom mirror cabinet fixtures. The availability of this service via an online platform for concept bathroom fixtures and furnishings is anticipated to promote the growth of the bathroom mirror cabinet market in Europe.

Key Highlights



Based on material, the global bathroom mirror cabinets market is bifurcated into steel and polymer. The polymer segment owns the highest market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global bathroom mirror cabinets market is divided into single-door and multi-door. The single-door segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Based on sales channels, the global bathroom mirror cabinets market is segmented into offline channels and online channels. The hypermarket/supermarket segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global bathroom mirror cabinets market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The Top 10 players in the bathroom mirror cabinets industry are Roca, Laufen Bathrooms AG, Geberit AG, Duravit, Bellaterra Home LLC., W. Schneider+Co AG, FAB Glass and Mirror, HiB, Roper Rhodes Ltd, and Emco group .

Market News



In July 2022, Robern introduced new designs to the Robern Craft Series, a collection of seven coordinating vignettes that debuted in June 2021 and included bathroom vanities, linen cabinets, and decorative mirrors. Three new medicine cabinets, a pioneer in the series, and a new mirror design are among the latest additions. In September 2022, FAB Glass and Mirror, a renowned glass manufacturer, partnered with several local glass companies. The brand intends to help other glass companies increase sales by providing high-quality glass items at affordable costs.

Global Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market: Segmentation

By Material



Steel Polymer

By Type



Single Door Multi Door

By Sales Channel



Offline Channel Online Channel

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

