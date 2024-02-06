Developing Biological Markers To Improve Clinical Care In Autism - A Free Webinar From The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Developing Biological Markers to Improve Clinical Care in Autism” on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. The presenter will be James McPartland, Ph.D., Harris Professor of Child Psychiatry and Psychology at Yale School of Medicine and Director of the Yale Developmental Disabilities Clinic and the Yale Center for Brain and Mind Health. Dr. McPartland is one of the premier experts in the electrophysiological study of brain function in autism and is the principal investigator of the Autism Biomarkers Consortium for Clinical Trials, a US-based effort to identify biological indices to enhance intervention research in autism. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds will be the webinar host. Register today at BBRFoundation

According to the CDC , approximately one in 36 children in the U.S. has been identified with autism spectrum disorder. There is a critical need for objective biological measures to inform clinical practice and research in autism. Dr. McPartland will review the state of the science and present work from the Autism Biomarkers Consortium for Clinical Trials to advance biomarkers through FDA qualification. He will present emerging strategies to apply them in individuals with profound autism and to translate them into treatment.



About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

