Spring Science Announces Exhibition At SLAS Annual Conference In Boston, MA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spring Science, a leading innovator in laboratory automation and technology, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) Annual Conference. This prestigious event will take place from February 3 to February 7 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts, marking a significant gathering of the laboratory automation community.



Spring Science will showcase its latest advancements in drug discovery and screening, featuring cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance research efficiency, accuracy, and innovation. Attendees are invited to visit the Spring Science booth, numbered 847E, to experience firsthand the transformative potential of Spring Engine and to explore the JUMP-CP data set . Spring is exhibiting as part of Innovation AveNew and is designated as a supporting member of Lab of the Future. Spring is also a finalist for the SLAS Ignite Award.



At the heart of Spring Science's exhibition will be the unveiling of their newest product, Spring Engine, a revolutionary platform that promises to redefine image-based screening. Spring's software platform, the Spring Engine, makes it easy for scientists to wield the most powerful computational tools in the world - amplifying their impact, speeding up milestones, and increasing collaboration between wetlab and drylab. Spring's teams have built a revolutionary platform for extracting meaningful, interpretable data from complex datasets, and is dedicated to providing scientists with the most powerful computational tools in the world.



Visitors to the Spring Science booth can look forward to interactive demonstrations, allowing them to witness the effectiveness and efficiency of Spring Engines in real-time. Additionally, the company's team of experts will be available to discuss the challenges and latest trends in phenotypic profiling, offer insights into overcoming common screening, and explore how Spring Science's products can be tailored to meet individual research needs.



Spring Science is focused on unleashing scientists' superpowers by providing them with the most powerful computational tools in the world, making them easily accessible while delivering interpretable, biologically relevant results quickly and seamlessly.



