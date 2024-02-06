Halal Food Market Moving In The Right Direction: Cargill, Nestle, Tahira Foods, Al Islami Foods

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Halal Food market to witness a CAGR of 13.81% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Halal Food market size is estimated to increase by USD 5287.4 Million at a CAGR of 13.81% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 2458.8 Million. The Current market value is pegged at USD 2458.8 Million.The Major Players Covered in this Report: Nestle (Switzerland), Cargill (United States), Al Islami Foods (United Arab Emirates), Brunei Halal (Brunei), Tahira Foods (United Kingdom), Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd (Canada), Midamar Corporation (United States), Saffron Road (United States), DagangHalal (Malaysia), Prima Agri-Products (Singapore)Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @Definition:The Halal Food market refers to the segment of the food industry that produces, processes, and sells food and beverages that adhere to Islamic dietary laws and guidelines as prescribed in the Quran, the holy book of Islam. Halal, which means "permissible" in Arabic, outlines what is acceptable for Muslims to consume and how food should be prepared, with specific regulations regarding the sourcing of ingredients, preparation methods, and avoidance of prohibited substances. Food products in the Halal Food market are often certified as Halal by recognized Halal certification bodies. These certifications confirm that the food and its production process comply with Islamic dietary laws. Halal food must not contain ingredients or substances that are considered Haram (forbidden), such as pork and its derivatives, alcohol, blood, and animals that have not been slaughtered in accordance with Islamic principles. There must be strict segregation between Halal and non-Halal food products, both in terms of ingredients and preparation areas, to prevent cross-contamination.Market Trends:The Halal Food market is expanding beyond traditional Muslim-majority regions. It is gaining popularity in non-Muslim-majority countries due to increased awareness and demand for Halal products.Consumers are willing to pay a premium for high-quality Halal products, leading to the emergence of premium Halal brands and gourmet Halal cuisine.There is a growing trend toward plant-based and vegan Halal food products, catering to health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.Market Drivers:The increasing global Muslim population is a key driver of the Halal Food market, creating a larger consumer base.Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, and Halal food is perceived as being cleaner and healthier due to its adherence to specific dietary guidelines.Halal food aligns with ethical and sustainable consumption trends, attracting consumers who seek transparency and humane food production practices.Market Opportunities:The market can capitalize on a broader consumer base beyond Muslims, including individuals seeking ethical, sustainable, and high-quality food In-depth analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Types: Halal Meat, Halal Poultry, Halal Seafood, Halal Fruits and Vegetables, Halal Grains and Legumes, Others
Detailed analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Applications: Halal Restaurants and Cafes, Hotels and Resorts, Catering Services
Major Key Players of the Market: Nestle (Switzerland), Cargill (United States), Al Islami Foods (United Arab Emirates), Brunei Halal (Brunei), Tahira Foods (United Kingdom), Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd (Canada), Midamar Corporation (United States), Saffron Road (United States), DagangHalal (Malaysia), Prima Agri-Products (Singapore)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia). Objectives of the Report:
- To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Halal Food market by value and volume.
- To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Halal Food market.
- To showcase the development of the Halal Food market in different parts of the world.
- To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Halal Food market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Halal Food market.
- To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Halal Food market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches. 