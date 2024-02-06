Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) To Provide Shareholder Update And Financial Statements For Year-End 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPLES, Fla.

Feb. 6, 2024 -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a diversified holding company operating in the Music industry & Financial Sector, is pleased to announce forthcoming updates and key developments for its shareholders.

In the coming days, Music Licensing, Inc. will release its audited financial statements for the year ending 2023, offering transparent insight into the company's financial performance and strategic direction.

Shareholders can anticipate significant updates on several fronts, including:



Licensing Enforcement and Collection Campaign Lawsuits: The company will provide details on upcoming legal actions as part of its robust enforcement and collection campaign.

Intended Acquisitions: Music Licensing, Inc. will outline its plans for potential acquisitions aimed at enhancing its market position and expanding its portfolio.

Open Market

Buybacks: Shareholders will receive information regarding the company's open market buyback program, reflecting its commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Potential Arbitration Against the Government of Jamaica: Details will be shared regarding potential arbitration proceedings against the government of Jamaica, underscoring the company's dedication to protecting its interests.

Potential Litigation Against Jamaica Stock Exchange: Music Licensing, Inc. will provide updates on potential litigation proceedings in federal court involving various entities and individuals associated with the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Launch of Automated Trading Program and Proprietary Trading Subsidiary: Shareholders can expect announcements regarding the launch of an automated trading program and the establishment of a proprietary trading subsidiary, demonstrating the company's focus on innovation and diversification. Potential Restructuring: The company will explore the possibility of restructuring into a "Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company," aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and enhancing shareholder protections.

"We are excited to share these updates with our valued shareholders," said Jake P. Noch, Chief Executive Officer of Music Licensing, Inc. "These developments reflect our continued commitment to driving growth, enhancing shareholder value, and navigating legal challenges with resilience and determination."

Stay tuned for further updates from Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG ) as we continue to advance our strategic initiatives and pursue opportunities for sustainable long-term success.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG)

(ProMusicRights )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) a diversified holding company, also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

