Massage Heights Co-Founder Shane Evans Steps Back Into Role As CEO

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights , a leading massage and wellness franchise that provides high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services in more than 115 Retreats throughout North America, announced today the return of co-founder Shane Evans as company CEO. Effective immediately, Evans takes the place of Susan Boresow, who served as President and CEO for the past two and a half years.

"Twenty years ago, when the company was founded, our vision was to provide unparalleled wellness experiences. It is with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment that I step back into this role," said Evans, who co-founded Massage Heights in 2004, and served as its President, COO, Vice Chairwomen of the Board of Directors, and CEO, a role she held for five years up until 2021. "As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we also look forward to launching initiatives that honor our legacy, while paving the way for future success."

A New Chapter

Wishing her predecessor the best in future endeavors, Evans expressed deep gratitude for Boresow's contributions, saying she has been a valuable member of the Massage Heights team. Boresow returned the kind words and appreciation.

"I'm immensely grateful for the incredible journey I've had bringing my years of franchise experience to leading Massage Heights over the past few years," Boresow said. "It has been an honor to contribute to the growth and success of this growing wellness brand. It's a wonderful time to witness the return of Massage Heights' visionary founder Shane Evans to an active leadership role. The franchisees and I have full confidence in Shane's ability to guide the company to even greater heights, and I look forward to cheering on the continued success of Massage Heights from the sidelines."

Leading with Empathy

In addition to the having unquestionable passion for the brand as its co-founder, Evans also has skin in the game and empathy for franchisees, owning a Massage Heights Retreat herself. Over the years, she has also gained perspective on the franchise industry and the franchising model in general, sitting on the board of the International Franchise Association, serving as Co-Founder and Principal of Summit Franchise Supply, LLC, and partner of The Gents Place.

As she steps back into the role of CEO, Evans said her primary focus will be fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, and innovation among the home office team and franchisee system. "We will strive for operational excellence, enhanced franchise support, and sustainable growth, benefiting all members of our Massage Heights family," she noted.

Riding Momentum in $1.8 Trillion Industry

With the U.S. wellness industry continuing to surge and valued at $1.8 trillion , the leadership transition comes at an ample time. Additionally, Massage Heights is riding the wave of momentum after an impressive growth year – from franchise development to the rollout of its LED Light Therapy service to a homerun partnership with former professional athlete, Bo Jackson .

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights

is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional,

affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness

services.

