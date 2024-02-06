WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES ANDREA HAAN AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iselin, NJ, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today that Andrea Haan has joined World as its new chief human resources officer. As an integral part of World's executive team, Haan is responsible for developing human capital strategies, evolving our merger and acquisition integration processes, managing and improving HR operations and infrastructure and elevating our change management initiatives.

“As we further solidify World as a destination of choice for the industry's best talent, having a leader like Andrea focused on our overall HR operations will be instrumental as we continue to execute our organic and acquisition growth strategies,” said Rich Eknoian, World's chief executive officer.“Her expertise in developing and executing strategic innovation and automation will significantly improve our HR and post-merger processes, leading to an improved experience for our new and existing employees.”

“I am thrilled to get back to the insurance space and join a fast-growing brokerage like World with its impressive private equity investors,” said Andrea Haan, World's chief human resources officer.“I look forward to delivering on World's internal mission of establishing a flexible culture grounded in diversity and inclusion, learning and development and an operational center of excellence.”

Haan comes to World with more than 25 years of human resources leadership experience in the insurance, financial services and data and analytics industries. Prior to joining World, Haan was senior vice president of global talent for Circana, a global market research firm. Before that, she spent more than 20 years at Allstate Corporation where she was most recently the head of talent acquisition. She has a proven track record of driving results via innovative, systemic workforce solutions across HR operating model design, post-merger systems and services and cultural transformations.

Haan holds an M.A. in Labor and Industrial Relations, and a B.S. in Psychology, from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. She holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources Certification from HRCI.

Haan will be based in Chicago and assumed her new role at World February 6, 2024.

