Vertex's Bradd Wildstein Recognized As A 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the“Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Bradd Wildstein, Vice President of Global Indirect Sales, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. The designation recognizes IT vendors and distribution executives who drive strategy and set the channel agenda for their companies.



Wildstein and his team built out a cross-functional partner enablement organization and formalized the Vertex Global Partner Program. Additionally, under his leadership a Partner Track and Partner Award ceremony was introduced in 2023 at Vertex Exchange, our premier tax and technology conference that connects over 700 Vertex customers, industry experts and tax professionals from around the world.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized as a 2024 CRN® Channel Chief. However, this designation isn't about me, it's a testament to the dedication, hard work and innovative spirit of our entire team,” said Wildstein.“As we celebrate, we're reminded of our mission at Vertex – to deliver the most trusted tax technology, enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. We remain committed to this mission and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts in the years to come with our many incredible channel partners."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at .

To learn more about the Vertex Global Partner Program click here .

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Copyright © 2024 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. The product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Vertex Company Contact:

Rachel Litcofsky

Vertex, Inc.

...

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

...