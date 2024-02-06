Precipio And Cardinal Health Sign Distribution Agreement For Its Hemescreen® Portfolio Of Molecular Assays For Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) announces it has entered into a distribution agreement with Cardinal Health for its HemeScreen molecular assay products.



Under the agreement, Cardinal Health will market and distribute Precipio's HemeScreen portfolio of molecular assays to its customer base, which comprises primarily the acute healthcare systems (hospital networks), as well as reference laboratories and physician owned laboratories.

“The addition of this agreement with Cardinal Health, and alongside distribution agreements Precipio has with Fisher Healthcare and McKesson, strengthens our distribution network and positions us for growth in 2024”, said Ilan Danieli, Precipio's CEO.“Cardinal Health is a formidable player in the market, and we are excited to work with them to deliver value to their customers, and to the patients they serve”.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth .

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide, as well as proprietary products that serve laboratories worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit .

