The Columbus Organization Significantly Expands Case Management Services In Georgia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Organization, the nation's largest provider of care coordination services for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), conditions associated with aging, and complex health concerns, today announced their selection by the Sowega Council on Aging (SCOA) Area Agency on Aging (AAA) to provide home and community-based case management services in Georgia. In collaboration with SCOA, Columbus will expand operations in the state, enabling older adults to achieve healthy, independent, and self-sufficient lives. With over 60,000 seniors and disabled adults across the region under the coordinated care of SCOA, Columbus will fill a significant unmet need in case management for these individuals.



Since 2003, Columbus has provided statewide support coordination services in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), and currently serves over 4,300 individuals in the state. The company's long, successful history has not only provided an ever-growing opportunity to meet the needs of individuals but has also been a center of excellence for integrating innovative, person-centered, data-driven approaches to decision making and an operational model that ensures risk reduction, resource optimization, cost savings, and process improvement.

Carlos Hernandez, Senior Vice President Care Coordination for Columbus, commented,“For 20 years, we have sought to bring the most innovative approaches to support coordination in Georgia, and we have established a proven track record for improving the lives of individuals with traditional, intensive, and complex needs. We are thrilled to offer our services to the large elderly and disabled adult population and believe we will bring a unique approach to case management that improves outcomes for this population in need.”

The Columbus Organization currently offers case management services in multiple states and will begin offering services under this HCBS Case Management contract in Georgia on July 1, 2024.

About The Columbus Organization

For 40 years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, or complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations that serve the behavioral health community. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit , like The Columbus Organization on Facebook , or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn .

