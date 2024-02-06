Tunnel To Towers And Pinnacle Management Group Announce Multi-Year Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Pinnacle Management Group (PMG) .

PMG is a private investment firm focused in five business sectors: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Technologies, Property Management, and International Travel. It is the parent company of Legacy Aviation Group, Nomad Hill, Blu Cove Yachting, and Pinnacle Property Management International.

PMG will collaborate with the Foundation on a variety of promotional and fundraising events and activities, such as donated travel costs and time at PMG's luxury vacation properties across the globe, celebrity golf tournaments, and meet-and-greet events.

Proceeds from these events will support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in its mission to provide mortgage-free homes to the families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

“Tunnel to Towers is proud to partner with PMG, a company whose leadership team shares our deep reverence for and dedication to supporting first responders, military service members, and their families. We are grateful for their support and look forward to collaborating in the coming years,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller .

“Pinnacle Management Group is honored to participate with Tunnel to Towers in helping to raise money and awareness about this worthy cause. Partnerships are key in all of our businesses; we reviewed many different charities and settled on Tunnel to Towers for its alignment with our commitment to first responders, their excellent track record, and respect in the community. My family has three generations of first responders from the FDNY and it was their recommendations that guided our decision to collaborate and work together with T2T and Mr. Siller in support of their vision,” said PMG Managing Member Dennis S. Amodio.

For additional information on PMG's offerings in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit T2T .

To learn more about PMG and its subsidiaries, visit pmg-companies .

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

