Global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Market Report 2024: Experiences Exponential Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Time Bidding (RTB) Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



With the advertising landscape transforming rapidly, a comprehensive market research report on the global real-time bidding (RTB) industry has been released, offering valuable insights into this dynamic market. The report presents in-depth analysis of the RTB market's burgeoning growth, current trends, and future opportunities.

According to the latest findings, the RTB market has witnessed an impressive increase in its valuation, with predictions of continued growth in the coming years. This expansion is attributed to the adoption of advanced advertising technologies, the surge in mobile and connected device usage, and the ascending trajectory of e-commerce.

Significant RTB Market Growth Predicted in Asia-Pacific Region

The RTB market has seen substantial growth globally, with North America leading the charge in the recent past. However, it is the Asia-Pacific region that is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market. This aligns with the region's increased digitalization and smartphone penetration, making it a focal point for marketers to capitalize on programmatic advertising strategies.



Key RTB Advertising Trends and Innovations

As market dynamics evolve, several trends are shaping the RTB sector. Noteworthy among these is the integration of artificial intelligence to streamline the ad bidding process and the heightened focus on privacy-compliant and contextually relevant advertising solutions. Innovations like live charter bidding platforms are becoming game-changers in the landscape, increasing efficiency and transparency.



Technological advancements driving market efficiency

Emphasis on privacy and contextual advertising

Artificial intelligence in ad optimization The growth of Connected TV (CTV) advertising

Rising Impact of Smartphone Users on RTB Market

The real-time bidding market is significantly influenced by the growing number of smartphone users, who are key targets for RTB campaigns due to their omnipresence on various platforms. With billions of individuals accessing the internet via smartphones, advertisers have an unprecedented opportunity to reach diverse audiences instantly and effectively.

For further empirical data and analyses regarding the RTB market, stakeholders are encouraged to access the newly published report. It delivers an expansive overview, encompassing market size, regional insights, competitive landscape, and strategic market growth analysis. This information is instrumental for businesses aiming to understand the trajectory of real-time bidding and to make informed decisions in this digital era.

With its compendium of meticulously researched data and forecasts, the report is a vital tool for anyone looking to comprehend and navigate the complex RTB market landscape. The findings underscore the market's potential and the strategic imperatives for advertisers seeking to optimize their programmatic advertising endeavors.

Entities involved in the RTB market space are expected to benefit from the granular insights and comprehensive market analysis provided in this report, which is now accessible for those seeking to elevate their understanding of the market's current state and future outlook.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Google LLC

Facebook Inc.

Adobe Inc.

PubMatic Inc.

Smaato Inc.

WPP plc

Yandex N. V.

Criteo S. A.

OpenX Technologies Inc.

MediaAlpha Inc.

Infectious Media Holdings Limited

Yieldbot Inc.

DeepStream Technologies Ltd.

AppNexus Inc.

Rubicon Project LLC

AdRoll Inc.

Rocket Fuel Inc.

The Trade Desk Inc.

Adform A/S

BidSwitch Ltd.

BrightRoll Inc.

DoubleClick (Google LLC)

Index Exchange Inc.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

PulsePoint Inc.

RhythmOne LLCSpotX Inc.

Tremor International Ltd.

Verizon Media LLC Xandr Inc.

For more information about this report visit

Key Topics Covered:



Impact Of High Inflation On The Market

Ukraine-Russia War Impact On The Market COVID-19 Impact On The Market



Drivers and Restraints

Historic Market Size and Growth (2018 - 2023) Forecast Market Size and Growth (2023 - 2028, 2033F)



By Ad Format

By Auction By Applications



Overview

Segmentation By Ad Format, Auction, and Applications Specific Country Analysis (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea)



Overview

Segmentation By Ad Format, Auction, and Applications Specific Country Analysis (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain)



Overview

Segmentation By Ad Format, Auction, and Applications Specific Country Analysis (Russia)



Overview

Segmentation By Ad Format, Auction, and Applications Specific Country Analysis (USA, Canada)



Overview

Segmentation By Ad Format, Auction, and Applications Specific Country Analysis (Brazil)



Overview

Segmentation By Ad Format, Auction, and Applications Specific Country Analysis



Overview

Segmentation By Ad Format, Auction, and Applications Specific Country Analysis



Competitive Landscape Company Profiles (Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Adobe Inc., PubMatic Inc., Smaato Inc.)



Market Opportunities by Country and Segments Growth Strategies

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900