CONTROLTEK Appoints Cate Manfe As Segment Development Manager For Retail Solutions

CONTROLTEK

Cate Manfe

CONTROLTEK, a global leader in retail asset protection and RFID solutions, proudly introduces Cate Manfe as the new Retail Solutions Segment Development Manager

- Cate ManfeBRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader specializing in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging, proudly introduces Cate Manfe as the new Segment Development Manager for Retail Solutions. With a robust background in sales and marketing, Manfe brings unparalleled expertise, reinforcing CONTROLTEK's dedication to serving the retail industry.David Brothers , Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK, expresses enthusiasm about Cate's appointment, stating, "Manfe's expertise is invaluable in our mission to provide solutions that protect. Her role is pivotal in ensuring our retail partners receive unparalleled support and innovative solutions."“I encountered CONTROLTEK at a trade show two years ago and was impressed by their professional and welcoming team. Further experiences confirmed their excellent reputation, values, service, and products,” shared Cate Manfe, the newly appointed Segment Development Manager of Retail Solutions.“The timing in my career fits perfectly for a new growth opportunity. I am beyond thrilled to contribute my expertise, learn more about the surveillance and security industry, and assist our customers in solving problems!”Tom Meehan, CFI , President of CONTROLTEK, adds, "Cate's addition aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. We are confident that her insights will drive impactful strides in addressing the evolving challenges of the retail landscape."In her new role, Cate Manfe leverages extensive experience in sales and marketing to navigate the dynamic retail landscape. As an industry expert, Manfe is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing challenges faced by retail partners. Her primary focus is to enhance support for retail partners by identifying tailored solutions for their challenges, and keeping a vigilant eye on current retail challenges while strategically positioning partners for future success.Prior to joining CONTROLTEK, Manfe spent the past several years in roles in Sales and Marketing at a video surveillance solutions company.About CONTROLTEKCONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.For more information, visit controltekusa.Media Contact: Kim Scott, ...

