Soter Technologies Unveils AI-Powered Predictive Analytics To Identify Where And Where Vaping Will Occur In Schools

Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter Technologies, Introduces AI-Powered Predictive Analytics to Reduce Vaping in Schools

Soter Technologies' Latest State of the Art Vape Detector

Soter Technologies

Schools now have technology tools to better utilize resources and identify in advance where vaping is likely to take place

- Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter Technologies. RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soter Technologies, the creators of the first vape detection systems and technology for schools and leader in indoor environmental intelligence technology, announced today the addition of powerful AI Predictive Analytics for its FlySense Environment of Things (EoT) platform. These new tools are powered by Environmental AI and operational analytics, allowing users to receive predictive analysis relating to when and where vaping incidents will likely occur in schools. This advanced technology is being offered to current and new school clients at no additional charge.Soter is leading the way in the use of IoT connected devices to gain a greater understanding of indoor environments, thus creating the Environment of Things (EoT).“Soter is the only company with a product and platform in the vape detection space that offers clients the ability to utilize data and AI to learn when and where vaping will likely occur. With the information we provide and smart alerting, school administrators can now proactively plan and stay ahead of potential vaping incidents, allocate resources more effectively and allow teachers to focus their time in the classroom educating students. This will save them time and money,” said Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter Technologies.The new predictive AI analytics features will be available for all schools with new FS300 devices as part of the enhanced EoT portal.Soter's Environmental AI technology delivers essential information at a glance, alerting administrators when critical actionable events take place, such as those tied to student's health and safety. The streamlined operations and state-of-the-art sensors detect complex behaviors of students in locations where cameras or microphones cannot be placed, such as bathrooms and locker rooms.Introduced in late 2023, the FS300 device is the latest advanced vape detection tool from Soter Technologies. New features include enhanced vape/air quality sensors, alert protocols and a redesigned backend and security upgrades. The internal operations and sensor arrays have also been updated to allow for the better identification and detection of dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are present when vape devices are used.For more information about Soter Technologies and new AI Analytics and tools for its FlySense Environment of Things (EoT) platform, please visit, .###About Soter TechnologiesRonkonkoma, New York-based Soter Technologies is committed to creating advanced technology to protect the health and wellbeing of students and the public around the world. Technology is deployed in schools, commercial facilities and public spaces. Soter is the first in the world to introduce a vape and bullying detection and alert system for schools – FlySense® Vaping & Elevated Sound Detector. The Soter name is inspired by Greek mythology wherein Soter is the personification of safety, deliverance, and preservation from harm. For more information about the company, its services, and products visit: .

