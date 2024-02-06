The Citizen Science Lab Receives $100,000 Gift From Jampart Charitable Trust For New STEM Center At Historic Hill Site

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Financial gift and support for TCSL's new MLK Center for Scientific Excellence underscores Jampart's investment to the diversification of the STEM pipeline

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jampart Charitable Trust recently announced a gift of $100,000 to The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL) as part of the fundraising for TCSL's cutting-edge MLK Center for Scientific Excellence. This generous gift of $100,000 in support places TCSL even closer to reaching its capital campaign goal of the $5,000,000 needed to restore and renovate the historic MLK Reading and Cultural Center on Herron Avenue in the Hill District.The MLK Center for Scientific Excellence, a visionary project of TCSL, is poised to revolutionize STEM education, innovation, and community engagement, not just in Pittsburgh's Hill District but throughout the city. Jampart Charitable Trust's donation marks a substantial investment in the community, propelling TCSL closer to realizing their dream of a modern, inclusive facility that nurtures scientific exploration for people of all ages.TCSL Grants and Communications Manager, Nikki Feagin, shared,“TCSL is immensely grateful to the Jampart Foundation for their generous donation of $100,000 to Project Dream! The Jampart Foundation's support is vital to our mission of using STEM to achieve Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision for a more equitable and enlightened society."This funding will be used for construction costs related to the new site. Plans include advanced community laboratories, a versatile cafe area, public art galleries celebrating African American achievement in STEM, an apiary, greenhouse,,and various educational initiatives. The objective is to demystify science and make it more accessible to all.About the Citizen Science LabFounded in 2015, The Citizen Science Lab is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has become a city leader in providing interactive STEM programming for the residents of Pittsburgh. Located in the Hill District neighborhood and South Hills region, The Citizen Science Lab provides an accessible space to connect young people with opportunities to increase STEM knowledge, academic achievement, and self-confidence. It incorporates state-of-the-art laboratories that provide hands-on exposure to life science, biomedical, robotics, and biotechnology education for students, teachers, biomedical startups, and adults. The Citizen Science Lab has served over 5,000 students from communities including, but not limited to, the Hill District, Homewood, The North Side and Souths Hills. In addition, through online programming, TCSL has worked with youth from across the nation including those from DC, Tennessee, Arizona, and California.

TikTok