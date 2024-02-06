Protoconcept Golf Establishes Headquarters In North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

-Resources and support services have transitioned to the United States-

- said Marcy Kamoda, CEO of PROTOCONCEPT GOLFIRVINE, CA , UNITED STATES , February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PROTOCONCEPT GOLF , a high-profile luxury Japanese golf club manufacturer, announced today the company's headquarters have been established in the United States. The move stems from unprecedented growth in North America and to advance the operations and evolution of the company.“We're thrilled to establish PROTOCONCEPT GOLF in the United States. This organization of resources and support services will help us provide the foundation for our new growth initiatives,” said Yasufumi Kawasaki, Founder of PROTOCONCEPT GOLF.“We will continue to work closely with the team in Japan and deliver the highest quality golf equipment possible.”The company has also set up its warehouse in Irvine, California, where the facility will store and ship the award-winning luxury golf equipment. Staff and services will be found close to the warehouse in Orange County, California.“This is strategic and important for PROTOCONCEPT GOLF. This move will provide the infrastructure for us to better serve our burgeoning accounts, dealers, and the professional tours. It will help to continue to build on our current momentum and sales in the United States,” said Marcy Kamoda, CEO of PROTOCONCEPT GOLF.With products stateside, our Director of Tour Operations Rusty Estes, can design, build, fit, and deliver the PROTOCONCEPT GOLF tour equipment sooner.PROTOCONCEPT GOLF produces golf equipment that feature classic, artistic, and timeless designs which feature premium materials and are finished with the highest level of craftsmanship possible. Their TOUR inspired line of golf equipment helps golfers to improve at any level.About PROTOCONCEPT GOLF:Golf manufacturers design and develop golf equipment specifically for golf professionals. These highly specialized golf clubs and concepts are offered as a prototype exclusively for the golf professional and never for the amateur golfer. This was the genesis for PROTOCONCEPT GOLF.The“PROTO” in PROTOCONCEPT is an abbreviation for“PROTOTYPE.” NOW, amateurs of all levels can play and enjoy the same equipment or prototypes that were once only available for golf professionals.PROTOCONCEPT GOLF, launched in 2019, is a high-profile luxury Japanese golf club manufacturer that has transitioned it's resources and management to North America. The highly sought-after brand will be managed by Smiling Ducks, Inc.PROTOCONCEPT GOLF forged irons have received the coveted Golf Digest“Hot List” award every year since the company's inception. The PROTOCONCEPT GOLF professional staff include Lydia Ko, Haeji Kang, Ryuji Imada, and Chia Cheng. Their handcrafted line of forged golf clubs is available at exclusive dealers which include Cool Clubs, Urban Golf Performance, and online at Fairway Jockey.For more information, visit

Vanessa Marie Price

Read the Greens, GOLF Media, Inc.

+1 714-544-6515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram