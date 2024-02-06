The Influencers Formula, A New Book For Amplifying Influence, Income, And Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Influencers Formula

We need more leaders. How? THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA, The Simple Way To Create a Global, Thought Leadership Masterpiece with a Podcast, Book, or TV Talk Show

- Ben Gioia, Book Writing Coach, Publishing Advisor, Business Strategist

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- There's never been a greater opportunity to help change the world. So how does a changemaker stand out? The answer lies in the new book THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA, The Simple Way To Create a Global, Thought Leadership Masterpiece with a Podcast, Book, or TV Talk Show. Because now is a critical time around the world.

THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA is a comprehensive approach to attracting revenue and making an impact with a message, product, or service that elevates businesses and lives. Co-authors Donna Kunde and Ben Gioia make it easy to harness the power of content to build a successful personal brand. With proven strategies and transformational wisdom, this book is a roadmap to instant credibility and expertise.

THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA is essential for anyone looking to become a highly paid expert, authority, or thought leader who cares about making a difference . Whether you're a budding influencer, a seasoned professional looking to make a pivot, or just have a story to tell, this book is your key to unlocking new heights of influence and success.

Launching on February 7, 2024, this book is a must-read for anyone eager to make a meaningful impact in today's global, digital world. THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA is reshaping the landscape of personal branding and is available for purchase here .

THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA offers an unprecedented look into leveraging podcasts, books, and TV. Donna and Ben provide readers with not just a methodology, but a blueprint for success in the competitive world of digital influence," says Chris O'Byrne, Publisher of Pivot Magazine.

Donna Kunde

Influencers Formula

Praise for Donna & Ben's book THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA, The Simple Way To Create a Global, Thought Leadership Masterpiece with a Podcast, Book, or TV Talk Show