The Kebab Shack Announces Grand Opening Date In Springfield, MO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Kebab Shack's new location in Springfield, MO

- Sherif A. MagdSPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kebab Shack is thrilled to announce its grand opening in Springfield, MO on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024. As the newest addition to the city's culinary scene, The Kebab Shack brings a fresh and exciting perspective on traditional Mediterranean fare.Located at 900 E Battlefield Rd, Unit 120, Springfield, MO, The Kebab Shack offers a casual and inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy a delicious and healthy variety of dishes including kebabs, falafel, shawarma, hummus, and more. The menu features fresh ingredients and recipes that are sure to satisfy any appetite. From classic beef and chicken to vegetarian options, there's something for everyone at The Kebab Shack.“We are thrilled to bring The Kebab Shack to Springfield,” said Sherif A. Magd, the owner of The Kebab Shack. "Our goal is to provide a welcoming and satisfying dining experience that will leave our guests craving more."To celebrate its grand opening, The Kebab Shack will offer special promotions and discounts throughout the day. The Kebab Shack will be open Monday through Sunday, 11am-9pm.For more information about what to expect at the grand opening, follow The Kebab Shack online at facebook/thekebabshackk

Sophia Abdul-Hamid

The Kebab Shack

+1 417-572-5737

...