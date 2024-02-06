Electroninks To Present At SMTA 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced that Michael Vinson, chief operations officer, will present at SMTA 2024 in the Wafer-Level Packaging Symposium (WLPS) Technical Committee held February 13-15, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Mr. Vinson will present the session,“Metal Complex Inks and Films for Additive Manufacturing” at 11:30AM on February 14th with a special focus on utilizing conductive inks to complement traditional metallization approaches in semiconductor packaging applications. He will be available for discussions and media interviews for the duration of the show.In this presentation, Mr. Vinson is set to discuss different printing techniques for the metalization with MOD inks in advanced packaging applications including aerosol jet printing, inkjet printing, screen printing, and spray coating. These printing techniques can be used for different use-cases in advanced packaging such as SiP, backside wafer metallization, antenna on package (AOP) and large area/panel coating. He will also review five-sided 3D metallization on packages to provide shielding via spray coating, film performance parameters including coating thickness uniformity, EMI shielding effectiveness, adhesion, and reliability to industry standards. Additionally, he will cover silver metal complex inks in semi-additive manufacturing and will discuss the spray coating process and performance of the silver film as the seed layer for customers adopting a seed and plate manufacturing process. Finally, a cost model will be presented in comparison to Physical Vapor Deposition that factors in both tooling costs and UPH (throughput), as well as energy usage.“The goal of utilizing conductive inks to compliment traditional metallization approaches in semiconductor packaging applications is to enable ultimate design, functionality, and capital expenditures (CAPEX) flexibility through additive manufacturing,” stated Mr. Vinson.“Strategically, this must be done without sacrificing on performance and reliability – and this is a core focus at Electroninks.”For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the development of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks' metal complex inks – include silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – our inks deliver higher conductivity, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company's conductive inks provide cost-effective, highly stable, and reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.Electroninks has forged strategic partnerships with Applied Materials, M Ventures, FujiFilm, the DoD and other Tier 1 equipment and supply chain partners that allow the company to focus on innovation, while still meeting customers demands for quality, reliability and scale. Electroninks is well positioned to meet the needs of global commercial customers through its world-class 30,000-square-foot R&D and production facility in Austin, Texas, as well as domestic and global production sites. Learn more at electroninksTo learn more visit:...512-766-7555

