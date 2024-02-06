Clearlyrated Honors MPLT Healthcare With Sixth Consecutive Best Of Staffing Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MPLT Healthcare

Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction

Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction

MPLT Healthcare won the 2024 Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction Awards for providing superior service to clients and talent in 2023.

- Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT HealthcareBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens staffing agency, won the 2024 Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction Awards for providing superior service to both clients and talent in 2023. For the Client Satisfaction scores, MPLT Healthcare received 9 or 10 out of 10 from 84.6% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50% talent, and in Talent Satisfaction, MPLT earned satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.3% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 52% client.MPLT Healthcare also earned Diamond distinctions for winning these Best of Staffing awards for at least five consecutive years, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from clients for six years and talent for seven years. Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn a Best of Staffing award, with even less earning the Diamond distinctions.Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented,“With one of our Core Values being Be the Best, we take immense pride in being honored by ClearlyRated . MPLT Healthcare won our first Best of Staffing designation in 2016 for Talent Satisfaction, an achievement that we are delighted to have maintained for yet another consecutive year. By 2017, our unwavering commitment to our valued clients was also acknowledged, and we've been honored by ClearlyRated for both Client and Talent Satisfaction each year since. These accolades hold a special place in our heart as they are based on direct feedback from the locum tenens providers and healthcare facilities that our teams collaborate with every day. We can't wait to continue living up to these distinctions in 2024!”The clients and talent of Best of Staffing award-winning agencies are almost twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided as compared to those working with non-winning agencies. The full list of ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing award-winners can be found here.About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today's rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.About ClearlyRatedRooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at clearlyrated/solutions.About Best of StaffingClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

